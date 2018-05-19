TODAY'S PAPER
Jets sign third-round pick, DE Nathan Shepard

Jets third-round pick Nathan Shepherd signed his contract, the team announced. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Jets defensive end Nathan Shepherd

Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

By Calvin Watkins calvin.watkins@newsday.com @calvinwatkins
Jets third-round pick Nathan Shepherd signed his contract, the team announced Saturday. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Shepherd, a defensive end from Fort Hays State, was the 72nd pick overall selected. The Jets have signed four of their six draft picks.

First-round pick, quarterback Sam Darnold from USC and tight end Chris Herndon, a fourth rounder from Miami are the only picks unsigned.

Phase three begins

The Jets begin the third phase of the offseason program on Monday with Organized Team Activities. It’s also the first time the media is able to watch veterans and rookies workout on the field during the spring.

Projected starting quarterback Josh McCown was able to get some work last week with Darnold for the first time during the second phase of the offseason program.

“Just getting to know him has been great,” McCown said. “I’m excited for our team to add another quality person more than anything and he’s a heck of a football player and it’s going to be fun to watch him grow.”

Watkins started covering the Cowboys in 2006 and after a three-year stint covering the Rockets for ESPN is now back on an NFL beat covering the Jets.

