FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – The Jets decided that each player can express themselves any way they want without judgment when the national anthem is played.

Sam Darnold said that CEO Christopher Johnson spoke during Wednesday’s team meeting, and the topic of social injustice protests was discussed. The Jets were one of the teams that cancelled a practice after Jacob Blake was shot by police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

“Whether guys want to kneel, whether guys want to stand, whether guys want to stand with a first raised, everyone on this team is going to support one another no matter what they do,” Darnold said. “That’s really the gist of it. We’re all a team. We’re all supporting one another no matter what we do.”

Tight end Chris Herndon echoed Darnold, saying they would not let what some players do or don’t do pull the team apart.

“Don’t allow it to divide us and just continue to grind with each other and support one another,” Herndon said. “Don’t allow this or anyone’s decision to separate us because that’s what a lot of people want it to do.”

Darnold, who was voted a captain, said he has talked to some teammates about what he will do. But he hasn’t come to a decision yet.

Maye still slowed

Marcus Maye (calf) was limited in practice Wednesday. Adam Gase said the Jets are being “a little cautious” with Maye, who missed all of last week due to the injury.

Other Jets who were limited on the season's first injury report were left guard Alex Lewis (shoulder), linebacker Avery Williamson (hamstring), linebacker Tarell Basham (ankle), and quarterback Joe Flacco (neck). Running back La’Mical Perine (ankle) did not practice.

It’s a positive sign that Flacco participated. He had done some running and throwing on the side as he continues his rehab from neck surgery. Flacco still needs to have a checkup before he’s cleared for contact.

“We’re just going to keep progressing from here and see where it takes us," Gase said.

Captains vote

The Jets' captains this year, as voted by the players, are Darnold and right tackle George Fant on offense, nose tackle Steve McLendon and Maye on defense and Matthias Farley on special teams.