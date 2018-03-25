ORLANDO, Fla. — Jets CEO Christopher Johnson made his feelings on Ndamukong Suh well known in recent days, leading the front office to rescind an offer to the free-agent defensive tackle.

Johnson revealed Sunday afternoon at the NFL owners’ meetings that he spoke with general manager Mike Maccagnan before a huge contract offer for Suh was withdrawn. Johnson wouldn’t get into specifics, but Suh has a well-documented history of disruptive behavior and, at 31, doesn’t fit the Jets’ focus on getting younger.

“On reflection, in concert with Mike, we’ve rescinded the offer to Suh,” Johnson said. “Just didn’t seem to be in keeping with our longer-term plan.”

Suh, who was released March 15 in a cost-cutting move by the Dolphins, has said the Jets, Titans, Rams and Saints were interested in his services.

After the Jets cut defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson last month in a salary-cap move, finding talented defensive linemen in free agency and the draft became a priority. Maccagnan, in consultation with the coaching staff, decided to go after Suh, but after Johnson spoke with the general manager, the Jets changed their minds. Johnson said he did not speak with coach Todd Bowles about the decision.

“It was a pretty high offer,” Johnson said. “I don’t know if it was the highest of his offers. It’s a lot of money. All these good guys are going to be a lot of money, and he’s one of the best football players out there.”

Another factor in the Jets’ decision to pull the offer was the possibility that Suh’s agent, Jimmy Sexton, would have shopped the offer to other teams. A source said the Jets believed they made the highest offer and wouldn’t have been happy with Suh using it against them to get something better from another team.

While with the Lions and the Dolphins, the 6-4, 307-pound Suh was named a first-team All-Pro three times and was a five-time Pro Bowl selection. In five seasons with the Lions, he had 36 sacks.

He left in 2015 for the Dolphins, signing a six-year, $114-million contract. In three seasons with Miami, Suh had only 15 ½ sacks but continued his strong play against the run. He can play end and tackle.

For all his splendid work on the field, Suh has been involved in plenty of dirty play. He was suspended for two games in 2011 for stomping on the arm of Packers lineman Evan Dietrich-Smith and served a one-game suspension for stepping on the leg of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in 2014. Last season, he grabbed the throat of Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett. Suh also has been fined numerous times for unnecessary roughness.

As controversial as Suh has been, the Jets’ interest was fueled from the personnel/coaching side because of his value on the field. The Jets’ best defensive lineman is Leonard Williams, and finding another disruptive pass rusher is a need.

Johnson was careful to portray himself as not being meddlesome.

“Saying I stepped in is overstating the case,” he said. “In discussion with Mike, looking into what our plan is, it became apparent to the two of us [that] this just didn’t work.”