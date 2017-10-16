When it comes to the rushing offense and the rushing defense, the Jets are equally bad in both areas. After six weeks, the Jets’ rushing offense is 18th with 105.2 yards per game and 12th with 4.3 yards per carry. In the 24-17 loss to the Patriots on Sunday, the Jets gained 74 yards.

“We haven’t been consistent enough in our run fits, being able to get the same run call multiple times,” left tackle Kelvin Beachum said. “Just being able to get into a rhythm, that’s our fault as an offensive line not making those runs go when they’re called and we got to find a way to fix it.”

It seemed offensive coordinator John Morton got away from the running attack when he called only five run plays after forging a 14-0 in the first half. The Jets had been without starter Matt Forte for two games with a turf toe. He returned Sunday and gained only 22 yards on nine carries. Backup Bilal Powell missed the Patriots game with a strained right calf.

On run defense, the Jets are near the bottom, 28th in total rushing yards (833), and yards per game allowed (138.8) and have given up 4.6 yards per carry, ninth most in the NFL.

Defensive ends Muhammad Wilkerson (toe and shoulder), Leonard Williams (wrist) and Kony Ealy (shoulder) have had health issues and have struggled against the run. Ealy is a productive pass rusher, but coach Todd Bowles needs those bigger linemen to make plays against the run inside. The Patriots rushed for 118 yards, marking the fifth time this season an opponent has reached 100 rushing yards against the Jets.

Adams beaten by tight ends

First-round pick Jamal Adams has given up three touchdowns the last two weeks, all to tight ends. Rob Gronkowski beat the rookie safety twice for scores Sunday and drew a pass interference penalty against him.

“When they call it, you got to eat it,” Bowles said of the penalty, adding that Adams “played well” overall.

In Week 5, Adams gave up a touchdown to Browns rookie David Njoku.