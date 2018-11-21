Jets need to improve third-down efficiency

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Offensive coordinator Jeremy Bates spent part of the bye week trying to find ways to fix the Jets’ offense. He said it starts with third down.

The Jets are last in the league in converting third downs, coming through just 28.8 percent of the time. They’re a dismal 6 of 39 – 15.3 percent - on third downs in the last three games. They’ve totaled only two touchdowns in those games.

“The biggest thing and glaring thing that stands out is third-down execution,” Bates said. “It starts with playcalling and scheming it up. We have to be able to have more plays, be able to get in rhythm. Right now, we’re not getting in rhythm. We just got to find that again.”

Things have gone terribly wrong for the Jets since they scored 34 and 42 points in back-to-back wins over Denver and Indianapolis. They’ve totaled 43 points in their last four games – all losses – as the heat has been turned up on Bates’ seat as much as Todd Bowles’.

If Bowles is let go after the season, the Jets are expected to hire an offensive-minded coach. They’re averaging just 20.8 points. Their 8.7 points per game average in the last three games ranks last over that span.

“The coaches, the players we’re working extremely hard,” Bates said. “You want to execute, you want to score, you want to get that vibe going. We’re going to continue to work. We’re not slowing down and we’re going to keep fighting.”

Bowles said the Jets have to be better on first and second down to make it third and manageable. But the Jets, who play the Patriots on Sunday, have had major issues overcoming injuries, inexperience and pre-snap penalties.

Rookie Sam Darnold has thrown a league-high 14 interceptions. He could miss his second straight game with a foot strain. Receivers Quincy Enunwa and Robby Anderson have missed multiple games, and starting running back Bilal Powell was lost for the season in Week 7 with a neck injury.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Overall, the Jets’ offense has been stagnant and unable to move the ball. They were 1-for-12 on third down in their 41-10 loss to Buffalo, and opened up with four straight three-and-outs.

The Patriots could help what ails the Jets. New England ranks 25th in allowing opponents to convert on third down, which has happened 43.1 percent of the time. But Bates said Bill Belichick’s defense is always tough, especially after a bye.

“You never know what to expect,” Bates said. “You give him an extra week, you always have to be prepared for something new.”