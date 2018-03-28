The Jets added depth to their roster on Wednesday by agreeing to terms with linebacker Neville Hewitt and center Jonotthan Harrison, according to multiple sources.
Harrison is returning to the Jets after playing eight games with the team last season. He can play both center and guard if necessary.
Hewitt was activated off the Dolphins’ practice squad for the final six games of last season. He mainly played special teams, a unit the Jets are looking to strengthen.
