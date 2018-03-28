TODAY'S PAPER
48° Good Afternoon
48° Good Afternoon
SportsFootballJets

Jets agree to terms with Neville Hewitt, Jonotthan Harrison, sources say

Jets center Jonotthan Harrison against the Chargers on

Jets center Jonotthan Harrison against the Chargers on Dec. 24, 2017. Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

By Calvin Watkins calvin.watkins@newsday.com @calvinwatkins
Print

The Jets added depth to their roster on Wednesday by agreeing to terms with linebacker Neville Hewitt and center Jonotthan Harrison, according to multiple sources.

Harrison is returning to the Jets after playing eight games with the team last season. He can play both center and guard if necessary.

Hewitt was activated off the Dolphins’ practice squad for the final six games of last season. He mainly played special teams, a unit the Jets are looking to strengthen.

Newsday

Watkins started covering the Cowboys in 2006 and after a three-year stint covering the Rockets for ESPN is now back on an NFL beat covering the Jets.

New York Sports

Mets great Rusty Staub throws out the first Mets great Rusty Staub dies at 73
Mets outfielder Michael Conforto during a spring training Conforto might not need rehab before return from DL
Rusty Staub during Mets batting practice on July The Opening Day when we lost Rusty
Coming soon to warm you up after a New food to try at Citi Field on Opening Day 2018
The Nets' Jarrett Allen makes a shot in Meaningless games? Not to Nets, who beat Magic.
The 76ers' Markelle Fultz, left, and the Knicks' Knicks hope their process turns out like 76ers’