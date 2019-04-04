Jets unveil three new uniforms, updated logo

The Jets' new uniforms are here.

The team unveiled their brand-new uniforms and an updated logo at a special launch event in Manhattan —one complete with current players, former stars and celebrities — on Thursday.

The new uniform features "Gotham Green," "Spotlight White" and "Stealth Black" as the team's colors, team president Neil Glat said. There are three variations of the uniform, one for each color.

The event had a heavy New York-centric theme, potentially hinting at one of the major themes of the uniform.

Robby Anderson in Spotlight White pic.twitter.com/pMI8nKn73x — Al Iannazzone (@Al_Iannazzone) Apr 94, 2019

The helmets also have been updated as part of the new look, and the logo features a more oblong shape than the original one.

Jamal Adams in his new uniform pic.twitter.com/iBNd1bP6j9 — Al Iannazzone (@Al_Iannazzone) Apr 94, 2019

Watch the team's official announcement below.