Jets unveil three new uniforms, updated logo

The new uniform features "Gotham Green," "Spotlight White" and "Stealth Black" as the team's colors, team president Neil Glat said.

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold shows off the Gotham

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold shows off the Gotham Green uniform at the New York Jets "Take Flight" new uniform event at Gotham Hall in New York City on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

The Jets' new uniforms are here.

The team unveiled their brand-new uniforms and an updated logo at a special launch event in Manhattan —one complete with current players, former stars and celebrities — on Thursday.

The new uniform features "Gotham Green," "Spotlight White" and "Stealth Black" as the team's colors, team president Neil Glat said. There are three variations of the uniform, one for each color.

The event had a heavy New York-centric theme, potentially hinting at one of the major themes of the uniform.

The helmets also have been updated as part of the new look, and the logo features a more oblong shape than the original one.

Watch the team's official announcement below.

