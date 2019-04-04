TODAY'S PAPER
Jets unveil new uniforms

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

The team unveiled their brand-new uniforms and an updated logo at a special launch event in Manhattan on Thursday, April 4, 2019.

04/04/19 Jets Sam Darnold. The New York Jets
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold unveils the team's new uniforms at Gotham Hall in Manhattan on Thursday, April 4, 2019.

04/04/19 Jets Sam Darnold and Quincy Enunwa. The
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold and wide receiver Quincy Enunwa unveils the team's new uniforms at Gotham Hall in Manhattan on Thursday, April 4, 2019.

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold slaps five
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold slaps five wearing the "Gotham Green" uniform at the New York Jets "Take Flight" new uniform event at Gotham Hall in New York City on Thursday, April 4, 2019.

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold shows off the Gotham
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold shows off the Gotham Green uniform at the New York Jets "Take Flight" new uniform event at Gotham Hall in New York City on Thursday, April 4, 2019.

Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa shows off the
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa shows off the Gotham Green uniform at the New York Jets "Take Flight" new uniform event at Gotham Hall in New York City on Thursday, April 4, 2019.

New York Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa shows
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa shows off the Gotham Green uniform at the New York Jets "Take Flight" new uniform event at Gotham Hall in New York City on Thursday, April 4, 2019.

Jets wide recceiver Quincy Enunwa unveils the team's
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Quincy Enunwa of the Jets unveils the team's new uniforms at Gotham Hall in Manhattan on Thursday, April 4, 2019.

04/04/19 The New York Jets unveil their new
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

The Jets unveil the team's new uniforms at Gotham Hall in Manhattan on Thursday, April 4, 2019.

New York Jets Robbie Anderson shows off the
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson shows off the "Spotlight White" uniform at the New York Jets "Take Flight" new uniform event at Gotham Hall in New York City on Thursday, April 4, 2019.

Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson shows off
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

 Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson shows off the "Spotlight White" uniform at the New York Jets "Take Flight" new uniform event at Gotham Hall in New York City on Thursday, April 4, 2019.

New York Jets' Chris Herndon shows of the
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Jets tight end Chris Herndon shows of the "Spotlight White" uniform at the New York Jets "Take Flight" new uniform event at Gotham Hall in New York City on Thursday, April 4, 2019.

04/04/19 Jets Chris Herndon. The New York Jets
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Jets tight end Chris Herndon unveils the team's new uniforms at Gotham Hall in Manhattan on Thursday, April 4, 2019.

04/04/19 The New York Jets unveil their new
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

The Jets unveils the team's new uniforms at Gotham Hall in Manhattan on Thursday, April 4, 2019.

Jets players show off the "Stealth Black" uniforms
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Jets players show off the "Stealth Black" uniforms at the New York Jets "Take Flight" new uniform event at Gotham Hall in New York City on Thursday, April 4, 2019.

New York Jets safety Jamal Adams shows off
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Jets safety Jamal Adams shows off the "Stealth Black" uniform at the New York Jets "Take Flight" new uniform event at Gotham Hall in New York City on Thursday, April 4, 2019.

Jets players show off the "Stealth Black" uniforms
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Jets players show off the "Stealth Black" uniforms at the New York Jets "Take Flight" new uniform event at Gotham Hall in New York City on Thursday, April 4, 2019.

New York Jets Leonard Williams shows off the
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Jets defensive lineman Leonard Williams shows off the "Stealth Black" uniform at the New York Jets "Take Flight" new uniform event at Gotham Hall in New York City on Thursday, April 4, 2019.

04/04/19 Jets Avery Williamson. The New York Jets
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Jets linebacker Avery Williamson unveils the team's new uniforms at Gotham Hall in Manhattan on Thursday, April 4, 2019.

New York Jets players show off the "Gotham
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Jets players show off the "Gotham Green, Spotlight White and Stealth Black" uniforms at the New York Jets "Take Flight" new uniform event at Gotham Hall in New York City on Thursday, April 4, 2019.

Jets players show off the "Gotham Green, Spotlight
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Jets players show off the "Gotham Green, Spotlight White and Stealth Black" uniforms at the New York Jets "Take Flight" new uniform event at Gotham Hall in New York City on Thursday, April 4, 2019. JB Smoove is the MC.

The Jets unveil the team's new uniforms at
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

The Jets unveil the team's new uniforms at Gotham Hall in Manhattan on Thursday, April 4, 2019.

