ORLANDO, Fla. — The Jets have held private workouts with several quarterbacks, including Josh Rosen and Baker Mayfield last week.

General manager Mike Maccagnan said Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen will workout for them soon. Jets officials attended Allen’s Pro Day in Wyoming Friday, but as with most of the top quarterbacks in the draft, a private workout is probably necessary.

However, Maccagnan doesn’t have one scheduled for USC’s Sam Darnold. Maccagnan, who also attended Darnold’s Pro Day and saw him play in person, doesn’t have plans to hold a private workout.

Maccagnan said he’s seen enough of Darnold to get a good evaluation of his skill set. Darnold didn’t throw at the NFL Scouting Combine three weeks ago, choosing to do so at his Pro Day instead.

The Jets are in the market for a franchise quarterback and currently have the No. 3 pick of the NFL Draft. Maccagnan said because this is a talent-rich draft class he’s been taking numerous visits to college campuses to scout the Pro Days and he has had his staff doing extensive research on the quarterback position.

“We do think there are some very good quarterback prospects in this class,” Maccagnan said Monday while attending the NFL owners meetings. “They all have different strengths and different areas of concerns or weakness. I don’t know if I can really [see a big] difference between each of them to give insight . . . They’ve all done respectfully well and I’m kind of excited to see how they do, going forward. That’s probably one of the reasons I’ve been to all these Pro Days this spring — there’s some real viable guys there you think may be good additions if they fall to us in the right spot.”