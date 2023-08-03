Current Jets players to learn legacy of Hall of Fame inductees Joe Klecko, Darrelle Revis 

CANTON, OHIO – Part of the Jets coaches’ game plan this week was to pay respect to a couple of the franchise’s all-time greats and make sure the current players know about Joe Klecko and Darrelle Revis.

The two will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday.

“The younger players don’t understand the history of it all,” defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said. “So for us to get an opportunity to go back and honor those two players and then maybe learn a little bit more about this organization and their legacy, I think that’s a powerful thing.

“It’s something that … we’re going to definitely reflect on, we’re going to talk about. I think it’s huge for these guys, especially the guys that really want to create their own legacy in this league and to really follow in the footsteps of guys that have already done greatness.”

Klecko played with the Jets from 1977-87 and was part of their vaunted pass rush known as “The New York Sack Exchange.” Revis’ side of the field was nicknamed “Revis Island” because he shut down receivers. More of today’s Jets know Revis. He retired in 2018

“It’s always cool to see a little bit of the tradition of the Jets get showcased,” Saleh said.

Saleh planned to address his team and say, “why can’t be a few more from this group” add to that tradition and get in the Hall of Fame someday?

Rodgers praises Calabrese

Aaron Rodgers, who will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, said he’s “loving” working with Jets’ new passing game coordinator Todd Downing and that he’s giving the quarterbacks great drills. Unsolicited, Rodgers also complimented quarterbacks coach Rob Calabrese, an East Islip product.

“Rob Calabrese, I think deserves some credit too,” Rodgers said. “He’s been around for a few years now and he really adds a lot as well. He’s a really sharp guy who is going to be back leading a room real soon.”