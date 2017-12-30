TODAY'S PAPER
Scattered Clouds 19° Good Evening
Scattered Clouds 19° Good Evening
SportsFootballJets

Who will Jets take in first round of 2018 NFL Draft?

Our experts have Penn State running back Saquon Barkley, Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield or Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen falling to the Jets.

Penn State running back Saquon Barkley breaks free

Penn State running back Saquon Barkley breaks free for a 92-yard touchdown run against Washington during the Fiesta Bowl, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. Photo Credit: AP / Rick Scuteri

By Newsday Staff
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

In the 2018 NFL draft, the Jets — depending on outcomes Sunday — could pick as high as fifth or as low as 11th. Our experts’ take on who they might pick:

Bob Glauber

SAQUON BARKLEY

RB, Penn State

The ideal plan is to sign Redskins QB Kirk Cousins as a free agent and then take Barkley to provide a major upgrade at two positions. Any quarterback other than Sam Darnold or Josh Rosen is risky, so better to go with a sure thing like Cousins.

Nick Klopsis

BAKER MAYFIELD

QB, Oklahoma

This year’s Heisman Trophy winner has the athleticism, competitiveness and play-making ability to match his excellent production, but he has drawn criticism for a few incidents — including a well-publicized February arrest and an obscene gesture against Kansas — and at 6-1, he’s on the shorter side for a quarterback.

Calvin Watkins

JOSH ALLEN

QB, Wyoming

The Jets probably don’t want to give up both second-round picks and their 2019 first-rounder to move into the top three and get Sam Darnold or Josh Rosen. But moving up to get Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen seems like the better play. He might even fall to No. 7. Allen might need to sit for one year, much like what the Rams did with Jared Goff in 2016, so he can learn the NFL game. By getting Allen, the Jets also could re-sign Josh McCown to a one-year deal as the starter.

By Newsday Staff
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Giants quarterback Eli Manning warms up before a Glauber: Hiring of Gettleman could be break for Eli
Bryce Petty looks on after the Jets' loss Jets vs. Patriots preview
Jets running back Matt Forte is hit by Jets’ Matt Forte placed on injured reserve
New Giants GM Dave Gettleman speaks to members Gettleman dumps VP Ross, RT Hart; Flowers benched
Jets head coach Todd Bowles, right, speaks during Glauber: Keeping Maccagnan, Bowles was right move
Giants quarterback Eli Manning leaves the field after Few Giants remain from season’s opening lineup