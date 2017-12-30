In the 2018 NFL draft, the Jets — depending on outcomes Sunday — could pick as high as fifth or as low as 11th. Our experts’ take on who they might pick:

Bob Glauber

SAQUON BARKLEY

RB, Penn State

The ideal plan is to sign Redskins QB Kirk Cousins as a free agent and then take Barkley to provide a major upgrade at two positions. Any quarterback other than Sam Darnold or Josh Rosen is risky, so better to go with a sure thing like Cousins.

Nick Klopsis

BAKER MAYFIELD

QB, Oklahoma

This year’s Heisman Trophy winner has the athleticism, competitiveness and play-making ability to match his excellent production, but he has drawn criticism for a few incidents — including a well-publicized February arrest and an obscene gesture against Kansas — and at 6-1, he’s on the shorter side for a quarterback.

Calvin Watkins

JOSH ALLEN

QB, Wyoming

The Jets probably don’t want to give up both second-round picks and their 2019 first-rounder to move into the top three and get Sam Darnold or Josh Rosen. But moving up to get Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen seems like the better play. He might even fall to No. 7. Allen might need to sit for one year, much like what the Rams did with Jared Goff in 2016, so he can learn the NFL game. By getting Allen, the Jets also could re-sign Josh McCown to a one-year deal as the starter.