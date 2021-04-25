The Jets will draft a young quarterback on Thursday that they believe has all the tools to be successful. But as Sam Darnold proved, you also need help.

Darnold never came close to reaching his potential due in part to the organization not surrounding him with the right pieces. The Jets can’t make that mistake again with Zach Wilson.

The Jets are expected to draft the BYU quarterback with the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft. They currently have nine other selections during the three-day draft. One expert believes they should spend the first couple of days getting Wilson as much help as possible.

"This whole draft would be about Zach Wilson for me — at least early on," NFL Network analyst and former scout Daniel Jeremiah said. "[I’d say], ‘We’re going to devote as many resources as we can and give him the opportunity that Sam didn’t have and just have good people in front of him and a lot of options of where to go with the football.’"

After taking Darnold third overall three years ago, the Jets inexplicably drafted only one offensive lineman, tackle Chuma Edoga, and no receivers with their next 11 picks in 2018 and 2019. This was an egregious error by former general manager Mike Maccagnan that current GM Joe Douglas won’t repeat.

Last year, Douglas’ focus in free agency and the draft was building around Darnold. Douglas drafted left tackle Mekhi Becton in the first round and receiver Denzel Mims in the second. Some of Douglas’ free-agent pickups didn’t pan out as he hoped. Darnold was traded to Carolina three weeks ago.

Douglas, who worked with Jeremiah in the Ravens scouting department, knows he has to give Wilson as much support as possible. He said there’s a balance between picking the best player on his board and the best player for the young quarterback. Douglas will try to do both.

"You’re trying to build the best team that you can possibly build," Douglas said. "There also is an importance to really doing everything we can to provide what we can to make a young quarterback successful. There is some balancing that goes into that."

Cornerback and edge rusher are needs for the Jets, but they also have to bolster their offensive line and strengthen the receiving corps and running backs position.

The Jets have the No. 23 pick in the first round, No. 34 in the second and 66 and 86 in the third. Barring a trade, it would be surprising if Douglas, a former offensive lineman, didn’t select an offensive lineman with either 23 or 34.

The offensive line didn’t protect Darnold well or open up enough holes for the running backs. New offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur is bringing a wide-zone scheme from San Francisco. The running back is used far more than in former coach Adam Gase’s system. It’s imperative the Jets have a good offensive line.

Becton is the lone keeper on the line. The Jets are looking to improve the interior. If USC guard Alijah Vera-Tucker fell to them, he would be hard to pass up. They also could pick a tackle to play opposite Becton for years with Virginia Tech’s Christian Darrisaw and Oklahoma State’s Teven Jenkins possibilities.

"You look at 23 offensive line-wise, if somehow Tucker were to get there, that’s the home run of all home run picks," Jeremiah said. "They got a bunch of different ways you can go."

Douglas signed receivers Corey Davis and Keelan Cole and former 49ers running back Tevin Coleman in free agency. But they can add more weapons at both positions to give Wilson a better chance to succeed than Darnold had. Clemson running back Travis Etienne and Alabama’s Najee Harris could be available at 23.

"Part of helping the quarterback is having a great team around him, not just specifically on the offensive side of the ball," Douglas said. "At the end of the day we’re sitting here with a lot of picks. We have a lot of options, a lot of flexibility. We’re in good position to take the best player available and take players who can come in here and help this team."