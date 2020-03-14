1. Joe Thuney, G, Patriots: The Jets’ rebuilding starts on the offensive line, and Thuney is one of the better guards available. He has played and started every game for the Patriots since they took him in the third round in 2016. Thuney played 1,140 snaps and allowed only one sack last season.

2. Graham Glasgow, G, Lions: He fits what the Jets are looking for — a young veteran with versatility, durability and toughness. Glasgow, 27, has lined up at center and both guard positions for the Lions while playing in all but two games the past four seasons. He gave up no sacks.

3. James Bradberry, CB, Panthers: The Jets will be one of several teams interested in Bradberry, who had three interceptions last year. He and the Cowboys’ Byron Jones are two of the best cornerbacks on the market, and the Jets have interest in both. Jones might be a little more expensive.

4. Dante Fowler Jr., OLB, Rams: Fowler was pursued by the Jets’ past regime as well. He’s coming off his best season, racking up 11.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

5. Breshad Perriman, WR, Buccaneers: He could be a contingency plan if the Jets lose Robby Anderson. Perriman isn’t a No. 1 receiver, but he had 419 receiving yards and five touchdown receptions in his last four games.