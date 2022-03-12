Players the Jets may target in free agency

FREE AGENTS

Players the Jets could target:

J.C. JACKSON, CB: The Jets need a No. 1 corner. If they were able to pry Jackson away from the hated Patriots, their fan base would be doubly excited. He had 17 interceptions the past two seasons, so he won’t come cheap. How much is Joe Douglas willing to spend? We’ll find out soon.

ALLEN ROBINSON, WR: He would be another weapon for Zach Wilson. The former Pro Bowl receiver was injured with the Bears last season. The two years before that he totaled 200 catches for 2,397 yards and 13 TDs.

HAASON REDDICK, OLB: He’s only 27, and is starting to establish himself as one of better pass rushers. With the Panthers, Reddick had 23.5 sacks combined over the past two seasons. Robert Saleh wants his defense and especially the front to be disruptive. Reddick, who can play linebacker or end, would be a big help.

TOP 10 JETS BECOMING FREE AGENTS

S Marcus Maye, WR/KR Braxton Berrios, DT Foley Fatukasi, WR Jamison Crowder,OT Morgan Moses, OT Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, RB Tevin Coleman, QB Joe Flacco, WR Keelan Cole, LB Jarrad Davis