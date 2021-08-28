It’s decision time for Jets general manager Joe Douglas.

Rosters have to be trimmed to 53 by 4 p.m. Tuesday, and some of Douglas’ toughest calls will be at wide receiver, cornerback and quarterback.

"This is where Joe is phenomenal," coach Robert Saleh said. "We are going to talk about personnel. He’s going to get input from all of our coaches. From there, it’s making the really tough decisions."

Zach Wilson clearly is QB1. Mike White, as of now, appears to be his backup. Between them, they have zero snaps in an NFL regular-season game. If the Jets keep a third quarterback, it could be Josh Johnson, who hasn’t attempted a pass since 2018, or James Morgan, a fourth-round pick last year who also has zero NFL snaps.

Saleh said he’s happy with the progress all the quarterbacks have made. But the Jets might want an experienced backup for Wilson when they open the season Sept. 12 at Carolina.

Former 49er Nick Mullens, whom the Jets considered signing earlier this summer, is available again. Philadelphia released Mullens on Saturday after acquiring Gardner Minshew from Jacksonville. Mullens knows the Jets’ system, having started 16 games for San Francisco over the past three years.

The Jets have good depth at wide receiver with Corey Davis, Keelan Cole, Jamison Crowder, Elijah Moore, Denzel Mims and Braxton Berrios. Speedy, versatile Vyncint Smith, who’s also a returner, has a good shot of sticking. Others on the bubble are Jeff Smith, Lawrence Cager and D.J. Montgomery.

The Jets are young and unproven at cornerback, which is why Saleh started Bless Austin and Bryce Hall in Friday’s preseason finale when many starters rested.

"They need all of the reps they can handle," Saleh said. "There’s still a lot of stuff that we need to get cleaned up back there in terms of communication and technique and tackling."

Saleh likes rookie Michael Carter II and Javelin Guidry as slot corners, but he said they could line up on the outside as well. Saleh called them "definite starters in this league." Rookies Brandin Echols and Jason Pinnock should stick while Isaiah Dunn, Elijah Campbell and Lamar Jackson appear on the bubble.

"This part of camp is always the worst part of camp," Saleh said, "because you have to face a lot of men eye-to-eye and tell them either good news or bad news."