Jets' Wilson to get 'learning experience' against Dolphins

The Jets won’t be turning to a more experienced quarterback when they face the Dolphins this week. They want rookie Zach Wilson to experience Miami’s zero-blitz defense himself.

Wilson was out with a knee injury when the Dolphins visited MetLife Stadium four weeks ago. That was the game that the Jets took the football out of Mike White’s hands and gave it to Joe Flacco because they felt his experience would help them against the Dolphins.

As expected, the Jets won’t be going back to Flacco. They need Wilson to see and feel Miami’s defense and grow from it.

"Zach is the future of this organization," Robert Saleh said on a Zoom call Monday. "He’s the No. 2 pick, he’s extremely talented, he’s got a bright head on his shoulders. He’s a phenomenal young man. These are the types of games he has to go through. He has to learn how to play football in the NFL. He has to get these reps."

Wilson has been erratic, at best, in his rookie season. He appeared to show growth last week against the Eagles, leading the Jets on three first-half touchdown drives. Wilson, however, hasn’t gotten the Jets in the end zone in 18 possessions over their last six quarters.

In Sunday’s 30-9 loss to the Saints, Wilson struggled moving the offense down the field. Dropped passes and penalties certainly contributed. Wilson wasn’t sharp though. He completed just 19-of-42 passes against New Orleans. Over his last six quarters, Wilson is 30-of-64, a completion percentage of 46.9.

Saleh said the issue Sunday was Wilson’s eye placement, and it led to him being inaccurate.

"His tempo was good," Saleh said. "His decision making was fine. But his eyes probably got a little bit out of whack which led to some of the accuracy issues."

Saleh said the Jets have focused "relentlessly" on three things with Wilson since he returned from his knee injury, which kept him out for four games.

They’ve prioritized tempo/footwork, his eye placement/working through progressions and not overanalyzing what he’s seeing. Saleh said Wilson is making progress, particularly with his decision making.

After throwing nine interceptions in his first five games, Wilson has only thrown two in his last three, and none on Sunday.

"The decision-making aspect of it is much improved," Saleh said. "He showed his ability out of the pocket to extend plays. He scrambled a couple of times which was good. He took some good jumps. Obviously, it wasn’t where he wants to be. But at the same time, I do think with this decision making over the past couple of weeks it’s getting better."

Wilson’s development is the most important thing for the Jets, who were officially eliminated from playoff contention for the 11th straight season with Sunday’s loss.

The Jets have four games left and three are against strong defenses. The Jets end the season with back-to-back games against reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay and AFC East rival Buffalo.

Saleh said it was good for Wilson to face Saints’ coordinator Dennis Allen’s defense on Sunday and that having to prepare for and face Brian Flores’ blitzing scheme this week also will be beneficial as well.

"He is only growing off of all of this," Saleh said. "Like we said after that Carolina game [in Week 1] when he got hit a million times, if that was going to be his whole season, I’d be a little nervous. But he’s making good decisions. He’s getting rid of the ball. The offensive line has gotten better around him. [Coordinator] Mike [LaFleur] has gotten a lot more comfortable as a play caller.

"With Zach, this is going to be a great opportunity for him to take another step in the direction we need to get this organization going."