JACKSONVILLE — Sam Darnold was admittedly bad once again in Sunday’s 29-15 loss to the Jaguars, this just six days after a 33-0 home loss to the Patriots. But the Jets’ second-year quarterback didn’t get much help from the guys up front tasked with providing pass protection.

Darnold was sacked eight times and was under pressure on plenty of other occasions, as the Jets were unable to deal with the Jaguars’ ultra-aggressive front seven. Rookie pass rusher Josh Allen and Yannick Ngakoue each had two sacks.

“Their pressures on third downs, [the Jaguars] did a job of getting to us, especially on the third and longer distances,” Jets coach Adam Gase said.

Gase didn’t put everything on the offensive line, though.

“It’s not just the line,” he said. “We didn’t use our [pass protection] help a few times. Some of the play calls I wish I could have back. We’ve just got to get back to doing the little tiny details right and using the play calls to our advantage.”

The run-blocking wasn’t so hot, either. The Jets rushed for just 46 yards on 15 plays, as Le’Veon Bell finished with only nine carries for 23 yards. For the first time this season, Bell did not appear in the locker room to address reporters.

“I still don’t think eight sacks is what we should have given up against the [Jaguars] defensive line, even though they’re very good,” Gase said. “There are things we could have done to help ourselves. But it’s a tough defense to run against.”

Darnold wouldn’t pin the blame on his offensive line.

“It’s about getting the ball out,” he said. “I have to do a better job of getting the ball out and getting it in the playmakers’ hands.”

Left tackle Chuma Edoga said it was “frustrating giving up sacks. We just got to keep working. It was just a matter of execution.”

Right tackle Brandon Shell said the Jaguars’ multiple fronts impacted the Jets’ pass protection.

“They were doing a little bit of everything,” Shell said. “We’ve just got to be on point with what we do.”

Asked how demoralizing the performance was, Shell responded, “It’s tough, but that’s our job. We just got to do our job every week. We can’t let that happen.”