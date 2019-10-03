Jets facing shakeup on offensive line

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Adam Gase was considering making changes on the underperforming offensive line. Now he may not have a choice.

Left guard Kelechi Osemele injured his shoulder during individual drills in Wednesday’s full-pads practice and it could be serious. Gase said Osemele is undergoing tests, “making sure it’s not a long-term thing.” Osemele also has been dealing with a knee issue.

“He’s pretty banged up right now,” Gase said.

If Osemele can’t play, Alex Lewis or Tom Compton could play Sunday against the Eagles.

Jonotthan Harrison played some guard last year, but Gase likes him at center. Harrison was slated to be the Jets' starting center before GM Joe Douglas convinced Ryan Kalil to come out of retirement. Gase said Harrison has played guard, center and tackle this week, which is an indication that he’s looking at all different combinations across the line.

“We’re going to work through this all week,” Gase said. “We’re moving guys around. We’re going to see what’s the best five for us for this game.”

Kalil, who could be benched in favor of Harrison, hasn’t been sharp and understands that changes are coming.

“There’s a lot of capable guys in the room and we keep moving pieces until we figure out the best group to get it done,” Kalil said. “It’s a production-based business so that’s what we got to do.”

No average Joe

Douglas will return to Philadelphia this weekend to face the team that he helped construct. The Jets hired Douglas in June after a three-year stint as the Eagles’ vice president of pro personnel. He helped assemble the roster than won the Super Bowl two years ago.

“He really has a great eye, a great nose for talent,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said on a conference call. “I really respect everything he’s done for us and what he will do in New York.”

Two-minute drill

Linebackers C.J. Mosley (groin) and Jordan Jenkins (calf) remain out of practice. It's unlikely that either will play Sunday. …. Quinnen Williams was a limited participant but Gase said he took more reps than Wednesday. Williams is expected to play Sunday. “I can’t wait to get out there and dominate,” the rookie nose tackle said. … Receiver Demaryius Thomas (hamstring) and kickoff returner Trenton Cannon (hamstring/ankle) returned to practice on a limited basis, and could play Sunday.