What’s the wrong with the offensive line?

A lot, and there could be changes. The Jets upgraded the offensive line when they acquired former Pro Bowler Kelechi Osemele and former All-Pro center Ryan Kalil, or so it seemed. The Jets gave up five sacks, and now have allowed 13 through three games.

When Adam Gase was asked about the Patriots getting to Luke Falk a couple of times with a four-man rush, the coach said “they got there three one time.”

That’s a major indictment of this veteran group that also didn’t give Le’Veon Bell much room to run. It wouldn’t be surprising if Gase makes a change up front. “I think we got to look at everything,” Gase said.

Jamal Adams said the Jets are fine and will stick together. Is he right?

Just like last year, when the Jets struggled, Adams said he would make sure the team sticks together. He said he challenged them to come back from the bye with a different attitude and mentality.

“We need it to get away and reflect, everybody look in the mirror, players, coaches, everybody, and just ask what you can do better,” Adams said. “Everybody will do that. I challenged the team. We’ll be fine. Just reflect and look at yourself, me included. I’m not perfect. Everybody’s out there flying around the ball aggressive. We’re always going to play that way but we got to be consistent. We got to play as a team better. We’re going to get those things corrected when we get back.”

Adams also said the Jets have a chance to reboot with this early break. "It’s a new season when we get back,” he said. “It’s a new season. 0h-and-three. So what, now what? We’ll be all right.”

Was there a Leonard Williams sighting?

It took a while, but then Williams’ name was mentioned. He was whistled for an illegal use of the hands penalty on third down, extending a Patriots’ drive. New England didn’t score on that series, but it highlights how invisible Williams was and has been.

The Patriots scored on their first three possessions. Williams and the rest of the front put no pressure on Brady. That was a common theme. But Williams finished with three tackles and no sacks or quarterback hits. The Jets definitely need more from Williams if they’re going to have any shot at being competitive.

“I definitely need to watch film,” Williams said. “We got this week to look in the mirror and assess ourselves. I think I’ve been OK. I definitely need to do more and be more of an impact on defense.”

What did Luke Falk think of his first NFL start?

He was disappointed, like everyone in the Jets’ locker room. He threw an interception that he called a “bad decision.” Overall, he threw for just 98 yards, and was critical of himself, but there was plenty of blame to go around. The offensive line didn’t give Falk much protection, although he wouldn’t say it.

“We have to look ourselves in the mirror and it starts with me first,” Falk said. “I just can’t take sacks and put us in a bad situation when we are on third-and-18 a few times. We can’t get hurt that way and I have to do a better job.”

This might have been Falk’s last start. The Jets hope Sam Darnold returns from mono after the bye.