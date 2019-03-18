The Jets added size, depth and versatility to their offensive line Monday, but they’re still looking for more.

Free agent Stefen Wisniewski will meet with the Jets on Tuesday, a league source confirmed. Wisniewski has played left guard and center in eight seasons with the Raiders, Jaguars and Eagles.

Center is definitely an area of need, but the Jets have plugged holes at guard. They already had acquired two-time Pro Bowler Kelechi Osemele from the Raiders, and on Monday the Jets signed Tom Compton.

Compton, who is listed at 6-6, 315 pounds, started 14 games for the Vikings last year. He was drafted by the Redskins in the sixth round in 2012. Compton has appeared in 85 games for Washington, Atlanta, Chicago and Minnesota, and also has played right guard and right tackle.

If the Jets can reach a deal with Wisniewski, he would strengthen the line even more and give them a proven center. Bolstering the line to protect Sam Darnold and create running room for newly signed Le’Veon Bell are priorities for the Jets’ front office.

The two best free-agent centers were scooped up last week, when Mitch Morse signed with the Bills and Matt Paradis with the Panthers.

The 6-3, 305-pound Wisniewski played primarily left guard with the Eagles the past three seasons. But prior to that, he spent five seasons as the starting center for the Raiders and Jaguars. Other teams, including the Vikings, are said to be interested in Wisniewski, who has good genes. His father, Leo, played three seasons with the Colts, while his uncle Steve was an eight-time Pro Bowl guard with the Raiders.

As of now, the Jets have Jonotthan Harrison to play center. He finished last season as the Jets’ center after replacing Spencer Long, who struggled snapping because of an injury on his right hand. They re-signed Harrison last week.

The Jets also will sign former Bears tight end/special teams player Daniel Brown, his agency tweeted. Undrafted out of James Madison, Brown, 26, has caught 35 passes for 317 yards and one touchdown for Baltimore and Chicago since 2015. He had no targets or catches in 14 games for the Bears last season when he was utilized mostly on special teams.

The Jets officially announced that they re-signed linebacker and special-teamer Neville Hewitt. He played in all 16 games, starting the last four at linebacker for the suspended Darron Lee. Hewitt had 39 tackles and 1.5 sacks.