Jets offseason: A look at the defensive line

Robert Saleh’s 4-3 scheme is built around having a dominant and disruptive defensive line. The Jets definitely need some upgrades.

That’s true for most positions on the Jets, who went 4-13 in Saleh’s first season as coach. They ranked last in total defense and points allowed and were 29th in run defense.

The Jets have an opportunity to address the need for another edge rusher in the draft with the No. 4 or 10 picks.

Depending on how the draft plays out, potential targets would be Michigan’s Aiden Hutchinson, Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux, Michigan’s David Ojabo and Purdue’s George Karlaftis. (Hutchinson isn’t expected to be there at four, and Thibodeaux could be gone as well)

General manager Joe Douglas could also find one in free agency, which starts on March 16. This year’s group includes Chandler Jones, Haason Reddick, Harold Landry and Emmanuel Ogbah.

Here’s a look at the Jets’ defensive line as free agency and the draft nears. (Salaries via overthecap.com):

Carl Lawson, DE

2022 status: Under contract.

Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Cap number: $15.333 million ($15 million guaranteed)

After the Jets signed Lawson to a three-year, $45 million deal last offseason, the former Bengal wreaked havoc in training camp and looked like he would be unleashed in Saleh’s system. A ruptured Achilles in the preseason ended Lawson’s year. Lawson, a workout fiend, will be hungry to show the Jets he can be the player they need. They also need someone on the other edge to make this front more formidable.

John Franklin-Myers, DE/DT

2022 status: Under contract.

Cap number: $12.470 million ($12.1 million guaranteed)

He had a nice season playing outside and in the interior. Franklin-Myers had six sacks – three in his first four games and three after receiving a four-year, $55 million extension on Oct. 7. The Jets need more production from the edge. Franklin-Myers would benefit from the attention Lawson receives. JFM also could line up on the interior more often if the Jets get a bookend for Lawson.

Quinnen Williams, DT

2022 status: Under contract.

Cap number: $10.550 million ($4.93 million guaranteed)

Williams came back from offseason foot surgery and played the latter part of the season with a shoulder injury, yet he still tied Franklin-Myers for the team lead with six sacks. Williams wasn’t happy with his season though. He believes he can be a game-wrecker and he wants to prove it. Lawson’s presence would take some attention and double-teams away from Williams, and vice versa. Williams is extension eligible and someone the Jets want to lock up, but they have other holes to fill first.

Sheldon Rankins, DT

2022 status: Under contract.

Cap number: $6.191 million (Not guaranteed)

Rankins provided veteran leadership and had some good games, but he wasn’t as productive or as good stopping the run as the Jets hoped he would be when they gave him a two-year deal. He had just three sacks and five tackles for loss in 641 total snaps. Rankins’ guarantees start kicking in on the fifth day of the new NFL year. The Jets could free up $5.4 million in cap space while incurring a $750,000 dead cap hit if they cut him before then. They need depth and stability up and have some tackles who will enter free agency, so Rankins could be back.

Foley Fatukasi, DT

2022 status: Unrestricted free agent.

Fatukasi was the Jets’ best run stopper and a leader on defense. Fatukasi, drafted in the sixth round by former GM Mike Maccagnan, will be a free agent. The Jets would like to bring him back at the right price. Fatukasi may find better offers elsewhere.

Bryce Huff, DE

2022 status: Under contract.

Cap number: $900,000 (Not guaranteed)

Saleh and the defensive coaches are high on Huff. "He’s a guy that definitely has a future with us," Saleh said. Huff impressed in camp, but he only played in nine games during the season due to back and ankle injuries. The Jets want to see how he develops.

Kyle Phillips, DT

2022 status: Restricted free agent.

Flashed as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2019, but an ankle injury limited Phillips the last two years. He could be back

Nathan Shepherd, DT

2022 status: Unrestricted free agent

Shepherd was taken three rounds earlier than Fatukasi and hasn’t been as effective or made much of an impact at all. There probably won’t be as much interest in bringing him back as Fatukasi.

Bradlee Anae, DE

2022 status: Under contract.

Cap number: $905,000 ($75,000 guaranteed)

The Jets signed the Cowboys’ 2020 fifth-round round pick to a reserve/futures deal after the season. They will see how and whether he can help them. Anae had two tackles in 56 snaps for Dallas.

Jabari Zuniga, DT

2022 status: Under contract.

Cap number: $895,000 (Not guaranteed)

Zuniga hasn’t done much since being taken in the third round out of Florida two years ago. He has eight tackles and one sack in 11 games.

Hamilcar Rashed Jr., DE

2022 status: Under contract.

Cap number: $705,000 (Not guaranteed)

The Jets signed him to a reserve/futures contract after he appeared in just one game last year.

Tanzel Smart, DT

2022 status: Under contract.

Cap number: $895,000 (Not guaranteed)

Smart spent last season on the Jets’ practice squad and was signed to a reserve/futures contract following the season.

Tim Ward, DE

2022 status: Exclusive Rights Free Agent

Jets claimed Ward off waivers from Kansas City. He didn’t have much of an impact in 11 games, but he has potential and won’t cost much – one-year, minimum deal.

Jonathan Marshall, DT

2022 status: Under contract.

Cap number: $867,225 (Not guaranteed)

A sixth-round pick from Arkansas, Marshall appeared in four games and had two tackles.