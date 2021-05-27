TODAY'S PAPER
Jets OTAs 2021

Scenes from Jets organized team activities on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, N.J.

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson hands the ball off during an OTA at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Jets running back Tevin Coleman during an OTA at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur during an OTA at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Jets inside linebacker C.J. Mosley sprints during an OTA at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh during an OTA at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Jets linebacker Milo Eifler and tight end Kenny Yeboah during an OTA at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson throws a pass during an OTA at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson during an OTA at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Jets quarterback Mike White hands the ball off during an OTA at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson during an OTA at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Jets tight end Kenny Yeboah during an OTA at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

