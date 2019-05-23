TODAY'S PAPER
Jets OTA photos

Scenes from the Jets' offseason team activities (OTAs) in 2019.

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold passes the
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold passes the football during Organized Team Activities at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

New York Jets inside linebackers C.J. Mosley, left,
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Jets inside linebackers C.J. Mosley, left, and Avery Williamson practice during Organized Team Activities at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams reacts
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams reacts during Organized Team Activities at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold reacts during
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold reacts during Organized Team Activities at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson looks
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson looks on during Organized Team Activities at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

New York Jets inside linebacker C.J. Mosley looks
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Jets inside linebacker C.J. Mosley looks on during Organized Team Activities at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams looks
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams looks on during Organized Team Activities at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold looks on
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold looks on during Organized Team Activities at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams practices
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams practices during Organized Team Activities at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

New York Jets quarterback Trevor Siemian passes the
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Jets quarterback Trevor Siemian passes the football during Organized Team Activities at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

New York Jets safety Jamal Adams answers questions
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Jets safety Jamal Adams answers questions from the media during Organized Team Activities at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

New York Jets inside linebacker C.J. Mosley answers
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Jets inside linebacker C.J. Mosley answers questions from the media during Organized Team Activities at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold answers questions
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold answers questions from the media during Organized Team Activities at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

Jets head coach Adam Gase answers questions from
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Jets head coach Adam Gase answers questions from the media before an OTA on May 23, 2019.

Jets head coach Adam Gase answers questions from
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Jets head coach Adam Gase answers questions from the media before Organized Team Activities at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, New Jersey, on May 23, 2019.

