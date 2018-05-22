TODAY'S PAPER
60° Good Evening
60° Good Evening
SportsFootballJets

Jets OTAs 2018

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

Scenes from Jets organized team activities ahead of the 2018 NFL season.

New York Jets linebacker Avery Williamson participates in
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Jets linebacker Avery Williamson participates in drills during the first day of organized team activities at Atlantic Health Jets Training Facility on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

New York Jets linebacker Avery Williamson participates in
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Jets linebacker Avery Williamson participates in drills during the first day of organized team activities at Atlantic Health Jets Training Facility on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold passes the
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold passes the football during the first day of organized team activities at Atlantic Health Jets Training Facility on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

New York Jets head coach Tood Bowles observes
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Jets head coach Tood Bowles observes his players during the first day of organized team activities at Atlantic Health Jets Training Facility on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

New York Jets linebacker Avery Williamson participates in
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Jets linebacker Avery Williamson participates in drills during the first day of organized team activities at Atlantic Health Jets Training Facility on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold passes the
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold passes the football to wide receiver Charles Johnson during the first day of organized team activities at Atlantic Health Jets Training Facility on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

New York Jets quarterback Teddy Bridgewater passes the
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Jets quarterback Teddy Bridgewater passes the football during the first day of organized team activities at Atlantic Health Jets Training Facility on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

New York Jets head coach Tood Bowles observes
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Jets head coach Tood Bowles observes his players during the first day of organized team activities at Atlantic Health Jets Training Facility on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown passes the
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown passes the football during the first day of organized team activities at Atlantic Health Jets Training Facility on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

New York Jets players huddle on the field
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Jets players huddle on the field during the first day of organized team activities at Atlantic Health Jets Training Facility on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold raises his
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold raises his helmet during the first day of organized team activities at Atlantic Health Jets Training Facility on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

New York Jets linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis participates in
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Jets linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis participates in a drill during the first day of organized team activities at Atlantic Health Jets Training Facility on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

New York Jets linebacker Avery Williamson participates in
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Jets linebacker Avery Williamson participates in drills during the first day of organized team activities at Atlantic Health Jets Training Facility on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

New York Jets wide receiver Andre Roberts receives
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Jets wide receiver Andre Roberts receives a pass during the first day of organized team activities at Atlantic Health Jets Training Facility on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.at Atlantic Health Jets Training Facility on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown, left, talks
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown, left, talks with quarterback Sam Darnold during the first day of organized team activities at Atlantic Health Jets Training Facility on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

New York Jets linebacker Avery Williamson, right, participates
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Jets linebacker Avery Williamson, right, participates in drills during the first day of organized team activities at Atlantic Health Jets Training Facility on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold passes the
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold passes the football during the first day of organized team activities at Atlantic Health Jets Training Facility on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold raises his
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold raises his helmet during the first day of organized team activities at Atlantic Health Jets Training Facility on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

New York Jets quarterback Teddy Bridgewater passes the
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Jets quarterback Teddy Bridgewater passes the football during the first day of organized team activities at Atlantic Health Jets Training Facility on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold looks on
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold looks on from the field during the first day of organized team activities at Atlantic Health Jets Training Facility on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

New York Jets head coach Tood Bowles observes
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Jets head coach Tood Bowles observes his players during the first day of organized team activities at Atlantic Health Jets Training Facility on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

New York Jets cornerback Darryl Roberts stretches during
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Jets cornerback Darryl Roberts stretches during the first day of organized team activities at Atlantic Health Jets Training Facility on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold drops back
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold drops back to pass the football during the first day of organized team activities at Atlantic Health Jets Training Facility on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

New York Jets safety Jamal Adams and teammates
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Jets safety Jamal Adams and teammates warmup during the first day of organized team activities at Atlantic Health Jets Training Facility on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.at Atlantic Health Jets Training Facility on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

New York Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg passes the
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg passes the football during the first day of organized team activities at Atlantic Health Jets Training Facility on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

New York Jets wide receiver Andre Roberts receives
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Jets wide receiver Andre Roberts receives a pass during the first day of organized team activities at Atlantic Health Jets Training Facility on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.at Atlantic Health Jets Training Facility on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

at Atlantic Health Jets Training Facility on Tuesday,
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

at Atlantic Health Jets Training Facility on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

New York Jets quarterback Teddy Bridgewater warms up
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Jets quarterback Teddy Bridgewater warms up during the first day of organized team activities at Atlantic Health Jets Training Facility on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

New York Jets head coach Tood Bowles observes
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Jets head coach Tood Bowles observes his players during the first day of organized team activities at Atlantic Health Jets Training Facility on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

New York Sports

Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg speaks to the media Jets trade Hackenberg to Raiders
Josh McCown of the Jets looks on from Jets QB McCown has enduring quality
Giants quarterback Eli Manning talks to wide receiver Giants’ Latimer ready to change narrative
Russell Shepard (19) warms up before the start Giants sign veteran wide receiver Russell Shepard
5/21/18: Yankees crush 5 home runs in 10-5 Highlights: Yankees 10, Rangers 5
Must C Crushed: Torres pops 2 HRs off Watch Gleyber Torres' 2 homers off Bartolo Colon