10 observations from Day 1 of Jets OTAs

Here are some observations after the first day of Jets organized team activities:

1. Teddy Bridgewater was the best-looking quarterback on Tuesday. Bridgewater, who missed nearly two years with a severe knee injury, threw several passes on the move and stepped up in the pocket when necessary. Bridgewater also connected on short and deep passes with ease. He was intercepted once when he tried to loft a pass over linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis.

2. Sam Darnold looked like a rookie as he misfired on three deep passes to wide receiver Charles Johnson. Darnold also was intercepted twice and misfired on another pass to Robby Anderson, who ran a go route. Darnold’s pass went to the sideline. Darnold also was sacked by Leonard Williams when he failed to recognize the blitz. The good thing about Darnold, who led the nation with 22 turnovers last season for USC, is that he held onto the ball with two hands when Williams came after him.

3. The Jets’ quarterback rotation was Josh McCown, Bridgewater and Darnold when it came to 11-on-11, 7-on-7 and 7-on-9. Christian Hackenberg threw passes in individual drills, but was clear he wasn’t happy with missing out on team drills, standing behind the play with hands on hips and arms folded. Just after practice ended, he was traded to the Raiders for a conditional seventh-round draft pick.

4. The first-team corners were newly signed Trumaine Johnson and Buster Skrine. Morris Claiborne, who started last season, came in on nickel defense.

5. With Terrelle Pryor missing the OTA for an undetermined reason, the Jets mixed up their wide receiver groupings. The first-team wideouts were Robby Anderson and Jermaine Kearse, the same pair last season. But the Jets made sure several other receivers, such as ArDarius Stewart, Chad Hansen and Johnson, got reps with all three quarterbacks. Quincy Enunwa, who missed last season with a neck injury, ran several routes with just a baseball cap.

6. Rookie tight end Chris Herndon didn’t distance himself from the other tight ends, dropping a pass and running some choppy routes.

7. Spencer Long, who was signed to become the starting center, was limited in some reps. Jonotthan Harrison was the first-team center with McCown.

8. The Jets were one of the more penalized teams last season: fifth-most on offense and seventh-most on defense. Cornerback Rashard Robinson was flagged for holding Stewart on a crossing route. When a penalty is called at OTAs, that entire unit does push-ups. The only person who doesn’t is the player who was penalized. The Jets’ defense also was flagged for offside, and a holding call against the offense negated a long McCown completion to Anderson.

9. McCown underthrew his second pass of team periods right into the hands of Johnson, who had the first pick of the OTA.

10. Safety Marcus Maye (ankle) didn’t participate in the OTA, so the Jets used Rontez Miles in his place alongside Jamal Adams.