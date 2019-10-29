Christopher Johnson hasn’t spoken to the media about his struggling team, but he was very critical of the Jets before Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars.

Johnson, the Jets’ CEO and acting owner, was recorded telling a fan, “Hopefully the team will actually show up this week.” The five-second clip posted on Twitter by @NYSFmag was, the account said, in response to the fan telling Johnson that they had traveled nine hours to see the Jets.

"Full disclosure so you understand the context," @NYSFmag later tweeted. "Nobody baited him in to this ... the conversation was 'I just drove 9 hours to get to this game' and this was his response."

The video ends abruptly, so it is unclear if Johnson continued to speak and perhaps offered additional context.

The Jets are off to a 1-6 start under coach Adam Gase. Gase was hired to help develop Sam Darnold into a franchise quarterback and make the Jets offense explosive and tough to defend. The Jets are at or near the bottom in all offensive categories in the NFL.

Also, the Jets haven’t been competitive in many games this season. They lost last Monday to the Patriots, 33-0, and then lost to the Jaguars, 22-7. The defense gave up big plays, Sam Darnold threw three interceptions and was sacked eight times against the Jaguars.

The Jets had a big offseason, signing running back Le’Veon Bell and linebacker C.J. Mosley. Mosley has appeared in just two games because of a groin injury that could keep him out for the rest of the season. Bell hasn’t been effective playing behind an underperforming offensive line. The dual-threat back had just 12 touches for 35 yards against the Jaguars.

Darnold missed three games after being diagnosed with mono. Since returning three games ago, Darnold has thrown eight interceptions and committed nine turnovers.

The Jets are now in sell mode. They sent defensive end Leonard Williams to the Giants for a third- and fifth-round pick, and could make more moves before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline for more draft capital as their rebuild continues.