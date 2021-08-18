Scenes from Green Bay as the Jets visit the Packers for joint practices leading up to their preseason game.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh share a laugh during a joint NFL football training camp practice Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and guard Billy Turner share a laugh during a joint NFL football training camp practice with the New York Jets Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur (left) share a laugh during a joint NFL football training camp practice Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.

New York Jets linebacker Hamsah Nasirildeen and Green Bay Packers linebacker Ty Summers participate in a blocking drill during a joint NFL football training camp practice Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson hands the ball off to running back La'Mical Perine during a joint NFL football training camp practice with the Green Bay Packers Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talk with New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh, quarterback Zach Wilson (2) and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur during a joint NFL football training camp practice Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) talk during a joint NFL football training camp practice Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

New York Jets linebacker Camilo Eifler leaps to make a catch during a joint training camp practice with the Green Bay Packers, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson tosses a medicine ball during a football training camp practice with the Green Bay Packers Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.

New York Jets linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips makes a catch during a joint training camp practice with the Green Bay Packers, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.

Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson during a joint training camp practice with the Green Bay Packers on Aug. 18, 2021, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

