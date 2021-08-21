TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsFootballJets

Preseason Week 2: Jets vs. Packers

Print

Scenes from Lambeau Field as the Jets faced the Green Bay Packers in a Week 2 preseason game on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021.

New York Jets' Zach Wilson throws during the
Credit: AP/Matt Ludtke

New York Jets' Zach Wilson throws during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Green Bay Packers' Kurt Benkert warms up before
Credit: AP/Mike Roemer

Green Bay Packers' Kurt Benkert warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the New York Jets Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

New York Jets' Tyler Kroft catches a touchdown
Credit: AP/Matt Ludtke

New York Jets' Tyler Kroft catches a touchdown pass during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

New York Jets' Zach Wilson throws during the
Credit: AP/Morry Gash

New York Jets' Zach Wilson throws during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

New York Jets' Zach Wilson warms up before
Credit: AP/Matt Ludtke

New York Jets' Zach Wilson warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers hugs Randall Cobb
Credit: AP/Mike Roemer

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers hugs Randall Cobb before a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talks
Credit: AP/Mike Roemer

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talks to his brother New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur before a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Green Bay Packers' AJ Dillon runs during the
Credit: AP/Matt Ludtke

Green Bay Packers' AJ Dillon runs during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the New York Jets Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Green Bay Packers' Kurt Benkert throws during the
Credit: AP/Mike Roemer

Green Bay Packers' Kurt Benkert throws during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the New York Jets Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers watches from the
Credit: AP/Mike Roemer

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers watches from the sidelines during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the New York Jets Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh watches
Credit: AP/Morry Gash

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh watches during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

A fan watches during the first half of
Credit: AP/Mike Roemer

A fan watches during the first half of a preseason NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur before
Credit: AP/Matt Ludtke

New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur before a preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh is
Credit: AP/Matt Ludtke

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh is seen during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

New York Jets' Corey Davis tries to get
Credit: AP/Mike Roemer

New York Jets' Corey Davis tries to get past Green Bay Packers' Will Redmond during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Green Bay Packers' Tipa Galeai and Henry Black
Credit: AP/Matt Ludtke

Green Bay Packers' Tipa Galeai and Henry Black try to stop New York Jets' Corey Davis during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

New York Jets' Mike White warms up before
Credit: AP/Matt Ludtke

New York Jets' Mike White warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Green Bay Packers' Kylin Hill runs past New
Credit: AP/Matt Ludtke

Green Bay Packers' Kylin Hill runs past New York Jets' Marcus Maye for a touchdown during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

New York Jets' Tyler Kroft is congratulated by
Credit: AP/Matt Ludtke

New York Jets' Tyler Kroft is congratulated by Keelan Cole after catching a touchdown pass during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

New York Jets' Zach Wilson warms up before
Credit: AP/Matt Ludtke

New York Jets' Zach Wilson warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

New York Jets' Conor McDermott is taken off
Credit: AP/Mike Roemer

New York Jets' Conor McDermott is taken off the field on a cart after being injured during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the New York Jets Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Green Bay Packers' Malik Taylor catches a pass
Credit: AP/Mike Roemer

Green Bay Packers' Malik Taylor catches a pass in front of New York Jets' Isaiah Dunn during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Green Bay Packers' Amari Rodgers gets past New
Credit: AP/Mike Roemer

Green Bay Packers' Amari Rodgers gets past New York Jets' Isaiah Dunn during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

New York Jets' Corey Ballentine returns a kick
Credit: AP/Matt Ludtke

New York Jets' Corey Ballentine returns a kick during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Green Bay Packers' Patrick Taylor fumbles as he
Credit: AP/Matt Ludtke

Green Bay Packers' Patrick Taylor fumbles as he is hit by New York Jets' Hamsah Nasirildeen during the second half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

New York Jets' Mike White is injured during
Credit: AP/Matt Ludtke

New York Jets' Mike White is injured during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Green Bay Packers' Bronson Kaufusi stops New York
Credit: AP/Matt Ludtke

Green Bay Packers' Bronson Kaufusi stops New York Jets' Keelan Cole during the second half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

New York Jets' Brandin Echols returns an interception
Credit: AP/Mike Roemer

New York Jets' Brandin Echols returns an interception during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

New York Jets' Mike White is injured as
Credit: AP/Matt Ludtke

New York Jets' Mike White is injured as he is hit by Green Bay Packers' Jack Heflin during the second half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

New York Sports

Yankees leftfielder Tyler Wade is greeted in the
Yankees' winning streak hits nine with another victory over Twins
Yankees manager Aaron Boone walks to the dugout
Yankees-Twins game scheduled for Sunday afternoon is postponed
The Mets' Javier Báez and Francisco Lindor look
Mets notes: Lindor, Baez deem themselves ready to return
Jaguars tight end Tyler Davis performs a drill
Bellmore's Tyler Davis in a tough battle to make Jaguars' roster
Giants head coach Joe Judge directs his team
Most Giants starters won't play Sunday, but a few may
Niko Lalos at Giants training camp on Aug.
Giants linebacker Lalos at last will play in front of family
Didn’t find what you were looking for?