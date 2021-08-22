Jets learned a lot from their stay in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Jets left Lambeau Field Saturday night winners in a number of ways.

Zach Wilson showed he’s "light years ahead" of a normal rookie quarterback’s process, the defense was continually tested and persevered and the players learned a lot during a pair of joint practices with the Packers earlier in the week. It was a valuable week for the Jets despite having to fly home resembling a MASH unit.

"I personally love the work," Jets coach Robert Saleh said following his team’s 23-14 victory on Saturday. "To get a different look and get all that stuff, that stuff is priceless, especially when it comes in a situation of time when you really get bored of playing one another. It was like perfect timing. Ideally, we get out of there without an injury, but, unfortunately, we had a couple. But overall, the work for this young team to go against a championship roster and a championship scheme to me was priceless."

In the Jets’ preseason opener against the Giants, Wilson was a respectable 6-for-9 for 63 yards with an 86.8 passer rating. The 22-year-old upped his game vs. the Packers, going 9-for-11 for 128 yards and a pair of touchdowns and a nearly-perfect passing rating of 154.7.

Wilson took major strides forward throughout the week and learned plenty about his teammates.

"I think the thing I learned about our team is just how resilient these guys are, the energy, the passion, just wanting to be great," Wilson said. "And they just want to keep getting better and I think that’s always a positive thing with the team is those guys have the energy to just want to be good."

During joint practices, the Jets’ top defensive unit was able to face off against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers’ high-octane offense. Even though it was just practice, taking on Green Bay’s offense was extremely helpful for the Jets defenders.

"Competition, different looks, intensity," Jets defensive lineman Folorunso Fatukasi said. "Aaron Rodgers, his resume speaks for himself, so to see him deal with an offense in a certain way, gives us a chance to grow as defensive players and as a team in general. So, I think there’s a lot of positives that we’re taking out from these joint practices."

The Jets had a rough week on the injury front. Defensive end Carl Lawson and defensive back Zane Lewis were both lost for the season after getting hurt during Thursday’s joint practice. During the game, five players were injured and did not return: linebacker Jarrad Davis (ankle), defensive lineman Ronald Blair (hamstring), cornerback Corey Ballentine (knee), offensive lineman Conor McDermott (knee) and quarterback Mike White (ribs).

"You never want to suffer injuries – obviously, the big one being with Carl – but otherwise, it’s part of the dog days of summer," Saleh said. "We’re expecting all of these guys back, especially with the injuries that happened on the practice field."

It’s a next-man-up philosophy for the Jets’ defense with Lawson sidelined.

"Losing Carl, to be honest, was a [heartbreaker], Fatukasi said. "But one thing that we understand, especially after talking to him, is he doesn’t feel sorry for himself and he tells us that, ‘Yo, the standard has to stay up. You guys have to keep performing.’ With that being said, hearing those words from him, we understand what we need to do and how we need to keep progressing forward."

Jets tight end Tyler Kroft capped off a strong week of practice with two touchdown catches from Wilson in the preseason game.

"It’s great having that kind of competition. They’re a high-caliber team and we knew we had to bring it every day," Kroft said. "It was cool kind of getting that sort of experience, especially with a rookie quarterback and him being able to see the game and how fast it is. So, I think it benefitted us all a lot."

Not only did Wilson have a front-row seat to watch Rodgers in practice, he was able to pick the mind of the future Hall of Famer on a number of occasions. The two talked a little bit at halftime and after the game.

"I really just appreciate him as a man. He’s an awesome guy," Wilson said. "He definitely doesn’t have to come up to me and say anything, I don’t expect him to. But it means the world to me that he’s able to come up to me and, just whatever advice it is, whether it’s ‘Hey, good throw,’ or ‘Maybe you can do this a little bit better.’ It means a lot to me that he’s just able to reach out."

Notes & quotes: The Jets’ special teams units played well in Saturday’s game. Kicker Matt Ammendola was 3-for-3 on field goals, including a 54-yarder on the first series of the game; Ballentine had a 73-yard kickoff return that set up the Jets’ second touchdown; and Braden Mann punted four times and pinned the Packers inside the 20 on three occasions. "You love all of it," Saleh said. "All week, I thought they did a great job competing, I thought they did a great job winning their one-on-ones during practice and they carried it onto the game."