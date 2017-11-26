Jets lose to Panthers, all but ending playoff hopes

The Jets had another chance to make something of their inconsistent season. But there’s a reason why the Jets are inconsistent, and Sunday afternoon they lost another fourth quarter lead, failing to take advantage of an opponent clearly not at its best.

The Jets lost to the Panthers, 35-27, at MetLife Stadium most likely ending any postseason hopes.

After a three-game winning streak that gave the Jets (4-7) hope for a possible playoff berth, the team has now lost five of its last six games.

Earlier in the week, Todd Bowles used an expletive in describing the obvious, that the Jets needed to win their remaining six games to reach the playoffs.

Well, Jets fans were probably using expletives in discussing how their favorite team lost its third fourth-quarter lead of the season.

The Jets held a 20-18 lead in the fourth before everything fell apart, starting with their quarterback Josh McCown and continuing with the special teams unit.

Faced with a second-and-11 from the Panthers 45, McCown made a critical mistake, trying to throw while he was in the process of getting sacked by Wes Horton. The ball slipped out of McCown’s hand and was scooped up by Luke Kuechly, who went 34 yards for a touchdown. Cam Newton, who was bottled up most of the day, somersaulted over a pile into the end zone for a two-point conversion giving the Panthers a 26-20 lead with 12:05 to play.

Still, the Jets had time on their side when they got the ball back. But on a third-and-four, McCown was sacked by Julius Peppers forcing a punt.

The Panthers’ Kaelin Clay slipped two tacklers in returning the punt 60 yards for a touchdown to push the lead to 32-20 with 9:54 to play.

Ballgame.

The loss spoiled a wonderful day by receiver Robby Anderson who caught two touchdown passes, moving his total to a career-high seven on the season.

Now the Jets will have another week to wonder what might have been.

Carolina (8-3) has now won its last four games.