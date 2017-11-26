Bloopers are not uncommon to Jets fans who have seen a few.

So it should be no surprise to those watching the Jets’ 35-27 loss to the Panthers on Sunday that the game devolved into the Keystone Kops.

For three-quarters, the Jets and quarterback Josh McCown outplayed the Panthers and Cam Newton. The Jets had a 20-18 lead and seemed in charge despite having to settle for a field goal early in the fourth.

That’s when McCown, the oldest player on the field, made what can only be seen as a rookie mistake.

McCown dropped back to pass on second-and-11 from the Jets 45, when defensive end Wes Horton blew past first-year running back Eli McGuire’s block.

Instead of tucking the ball and falling into the fetal position, McCown attempted a last-minute throw. The ball was stripped. Linebacker Luke Kuechly scooped it up and returned it 34 yards for a touchdown.

McCown, 38, explained his decision making process after the game.

“I was just trying to throw the ball away,” McCown said. “[Lawrence Thomas] was right there to my right and I was just trying to dirt it to him. We had a miscommunication in protection and a guy came free . . . In hindsight I wish I had kept it and just ate it.”

McCown said he never really sensed that there was too much traffic for him try to throw the ball.

“I felt like I could still get it out and it slipped out of my hand. But I felt like I could still get it out and dirt it at LT’s feet. So, obviously it didn’t work out. It’s a frustrating play cause it turned the game . . . We have to find a way to not allow these things to happen.”

Jets coach Todd Bowles agrees.

“Nothing to explain,” he said when asked about the play. “You can’t fumble the football.”

The play was reminiscent of an infamous Jets gaffe in 1995 when Panthers linebacker Sam Mills intercepted a shovel pass from Bubby Brister and scored to give Carolina the first win in its history.

The loss marked the third time this season that the Jets (4-7) have blown a lead in the fourth quarter.

“It stinks, bro,” McCown said. “It’s frustrating. Everybody is processing differently but when you go home, you’ll be watching the game tonight or whatever and it will come back to you and you will get really mad and frustrated. That’s part of playing this game.

“It hurts really bad but it’s something week in and week out you put yourself out there because that feeling of winning is so good there’s nothing like it. But this one stings to be up in the fourth quarter and not finish it. We have to find a way to be better. We’re still trying to do that. We’re a young team. We’d like to get over that hump and obviously we need to do it pretty quick.”