How did Austin Seferian-Jenkins drop two touchdown passes?

The Jets’ tight end dropped an easy touchdown in the first quarter on a third-down play in the end zone. He appeared to have made a TD catch early in the fourth quarter, but a replay review ruled he didn’t control the ball. Seferian-Jenkins had two catches for 27 yards and was targeted seven times, but finished with zero touchdowns.

“All I know is that my first opportunity to catch a touchdown was dropped,” he said. “My second opportunity to catch a touchdown, the refs made a call. It is what they called. It wasn’t a touchdown. I’ve got to hold on to the ball better. I’ve got to look at the tape and do it better.”

What did the Jets do to Cam Newton?

In his previous game, Nov. 13, Newton threw for 254 yards and four touchdowns as Carolina racked up 548 yards in a 45-21 victory over the Dolphins. Sunday, Newton was sacked three times and had no TD passes as the Panthers picked up 299 yards. The Jets blitzed Newton several times and set the edges so he couldn’t get outside. The secondary was strong, as Buster Skrine had two pass breakups and Morris Claiborne had one.

“Well, it was a little stagnant throughout the whole game,” Newton said. “But that is just something that you have to go through.”

Was Robby Anderson unprofessional lobbying for the Pro Bowl?

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

After he caught his second touchdown pass of the game, a 54-yarder in the third quarter, Robby Anderson was on the sideline speaking to the nearest camera asking fans to vote him into the Pro Bowl. Fox Sports analyst and former NFL linebacker Chris Spielman said during the broadcast that actions should dictate Pro Bowl appearances. Todd Bowles, who didn’t see the video of Anderson, said it wasn’t a smart move.

“I was just excited and I wasn’t trying to come off no bad way or nothing like that,” Anderson said. “Just the excitement, just a spur of the moment. But everybody knows I’m all for this team in every aspect, and I make my life decisions based off my teammates. It was nothing malicious or anything like that.”

Who got hurt?

For the Jets, cornerback Juston Burris left with a concussion and defensive tackle Steve McLendon suffered a stinger. Claiborne played the whole game without any problems. He left the Jets’ last game after reinjuring his left foot. Running back Matt Forte (right knee) didn’t start but played after limited practice reps. Forte had only 26 yards on a team-high 10 carries. The Panthers lost tight end Greg Olsen when he re-injured his foot. The New Jersey native hadn’t played since breaking his foot in Week 2. Olsen had one catch for 10 yards.

So what happened on third-and-goal at the 1?

In the fourth quarter the Jets trailed 18-17 and had a first-and-goal from the Panthers’ 1. They called three pass plays, all to the right side that fell incomplete. On the first, Josh McCown couldn’t hit Seferian-Jenkins. On second down, he went back to Jenkins, who caught the ball for an apparent touchdown but the replay review determined he didn’t control it when he fell. On third down, McCown threw wide of Forte in the back of the end zone. The Jets settled for a 19-yard field goal by Chandler Catanzaro for a 20-18 lead.

So what’s up with all the passes?

“That hurt us not to get seven there, and obviously it was a bummer on the touchdown call,” McCown said. “We have to get better, and those are areas that we have to improve. We’ve been pretty good this year down there, and so it’s frustrating that we didn’t finish that one.”

How did Kony Ealy play against his former team?

Ealy, a 2014 second-round pick by the Panthers, was traded this past offseason to the Patriots. After he was cut by the Pats, the Jets claimed him off waivers and he’s been having a good season. Ealy hugged some of his former teammates before the game, in which he made one tackle.