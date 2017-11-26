TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 45° Good Afternoon
Broken Clouds 45° Good Afternoon
SportsFootballJets

Jets vs. Panthers

By Newsday.com  sports@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The Jets hosted the Carolina Panthers in a Week 12 NFL game on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, at MetLife Stadium.

Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) is
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) is stopped at the goal line by New York Jets defensive tackle Mike Pennel (98) and New York Jets safety Marcus Maye (26) during the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017.

New York Jets wide receiver Jermaine Kearse (10)
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

New York Jets wide receiver Jermaine Kearse (10) pulls in a pass past Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) and Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis (58) during the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017.

Jets GM Mike Maccagnan looks on before a
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

Jets GM Mike Maccagnan looks on before a game against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017.

New York Jets running back Bilal Powell (29)
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

New York Jets running back Bilal Powell (29) sizes up Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis (58) during the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017.

New York Jets running back Bilal Powell (29)
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

New York Jets running back Bilal Powell (29) tries to escape the Panthers defense during the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017.

New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson (11)
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) has a few words for Carolina Panthers safety Mike Adams (29) after making a catch during the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017.

Carolina Panthers running back Fozzy Whittaker (43) hurdles
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

Carolina Panthers running back Fozzy Whittaker (43) hurdles New York Jets cornerback Darryl Roberts (27) during the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) stiff-arms New
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) stiff-arms New York Jets linebacker Bruce Carter (54) for a touchdown during the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017.

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) looks
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) looks to evade New York Jets linebacker Demario Davis (56) during the first half during the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017.

New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown (15) scrambles
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown (15) scrambles for yardage during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017.

New York Jets defensive tackle Steve McLendon (99)
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

New York Jets defensive tackle Steve McLendon (99) sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) as New York Jets linebacker Dylan Donahue (49) closes in during the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017.

New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown (15) looks
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown (15) looks upfield during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017.

New York Jets cornerback Darryl Roberts (27) breaks
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

New York Jets cornerback Darryl Roberts (27) breaks up a pass intended for Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kaelin Clay (12) during the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) looks to
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) looks to throw during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017.

New York Jets running back Bilal Powell (29)
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

New York Jets running back Bilal Powell (29) tries to escape the Panthers defense during the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess (17) pulls
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess (17) pulls in a pass past New York Jets cornerback Darryl Roberts (27) during the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017.

By Newsday.com  sports@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Marcus LoVett of St. John's handles ball on St. John’s edges UCF in Orlando
Magic forward Evan Fournier steals the ball from NBA Insider: Knicks looking for road wins
Knicks forward Tim Hardaway Jr. reacts after being Minus KP and Kanter, Knicks lose to Rockets
Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis looks on from the bench Porzingis, Kanter both out vs. Rockets
Stony Brook players revel after a touchdown by Stony Brook rolls past Lehigh in FCS playoff game
Stony Brook wide receiver Harrison Jackson looks on Jackson’s big day, TD reception bolster Stony Brook