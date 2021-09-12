TODAY'S PAPER
Scenes from the Jets' matchup with the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. 

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is tackled
Credit: AP/Jacob Kupferman

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is tackled by New York Jets free safety Lamarcus Joyner during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. 

New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton is
Credit: AP/Nell Redmond

New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton is helped off the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. 

New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton is
Credit: AP/Nell Redmond

New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton is helped on the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. 

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold passes against the
Credit: AP/Jacob Kupferman

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold passes against the New York Jets during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. 

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson pushes away
Credit: AP/Jacob Kupferman

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson pushes away Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. 

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 12: Zach Wilson
Credit: Getty Images/Grant Halverson

Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets looks to pass during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. 

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 12: Zach Wilson
Credit: Getty Images/Grant Halverson

Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets rushes for a two point conversion during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. 

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 12: Mekhi Becton
Credit: Getty Images/Mike Comer

Mekhi Becton #77 of the New York Jets is helped off the field after being injured during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. 

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 12: Donte Jackson
Credit: Getty Images/Grant Halverson

Donte Jackson #26 of the Carolina Panthers celebrates against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. 

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 12: Dan Feeney
Credit: Getty Images/Grant Halverson

Dan Feeney #67 of the New York Jets reacts prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. 

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 12: Zach Wilson
Credit: Getty Images/Grant Halverson

Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets warms up prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. 

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 12: Shaq Thompson
Credit: Getty Images/Grant Halverson

Shaq Thompson #7 of the Carolina Panthers tackles Michael Carter #32 of the New York Jets during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. 

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 12: Head coach
Credit: Getty Images/Grant Halverson

Head coach Robert Saleh of the New York Jets looks on against the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. 

Line judge Maia Chaka arrives for a an
Credit: AP/Jacob Kupferman

Line judge Maia Chaka arrives for a an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the New York Jets Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 12: Robby Anderson
Credit: Getty Images/Grant Halverson

Robby Anderson #11 of the Carolina Panthers catches a 57-yard pass from Sam Darnold #14 (not pictured) for a touchdown during the second quarter against the New York Jets at Bank of America Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 12: Christian McCaffrey
Credit: Getty Images/Grant Halverson

Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers reacts after a teammates' touchdown reception against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. 

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 12: Owner David
Credit: Getty Images/Grant Halverson

Owner David Tepper of the Carolina Panthers looks on prior to the game against the New York Jets at Bank of America Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 12: Sam Darnold
Credit: Getty Images/Mike Comer

Sam Darnold #14 of the Carolina Panthers runs for a five-yard touchdown during the second quarter against the New York Jets at Bank of America Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 12: Sam Darnold
Credit: Getty Images/Mike Comer

Sam Darnold #14 of the Carolina Panthers scores a five yard rushing touchdown against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. 

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 12: Robby Anderson
Credit: Getty Images/Grant Halverson

Robby Anderson #11 of the Carolina Panthers celebrates after scoring a 57-yard touchdown during the second quarter against the New York Jets at Bank of America Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. 

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 12: Christian McCaffrey
Credit: Getty Images/Grant Halverson

Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers looks on during the playing of the national anthem pri at Bank of America Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. 

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 12: Zach Wilson
Credit: Getty Images/Grant Halverson

Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets takes the field against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. 

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh gestures
Credit: AP/Nell Redmond

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh gestures during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. 

