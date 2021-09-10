VITALS

Line: Panthers by 5; O/U 45

TV: CBS (Andrew Catalon, James Lofton)

Radio: ESPN-98.7-FM (Bob Wischusen, Marty Lyons); Sirius 134; XM 381

KEY INJURIES

Jets: OUT: WR Jamison Crowder (COVID-19 list), S Sherrod Neasman (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: RB La’Mical Perine (foot), WR Keelan Cole (knee).

Panthers: OUT: WR Shi Smith (shoulder).

QUOTABLE

"We’re going to have to set edges at all levels of the defense, whether it be the d-line, linebackers, secondary. We have to get population to the ball and tackle really, really well. Assume that the guy that’s approaching is going to miss the tackle and assume that it’s going to take all 11 to get him down. That’s a good assumption, because a lot of times that’s what it takes."

-- Jeff Ulbrich, Jets defensive coordinator on trying to stop Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey

INTANGIBLES

The Jets, the NFL’s youngest team, probably will have more than 10 first- and second-year guys playing significant roles. It’s exciting for coaches, a little scary, and could lead to some ugly moments. But the Jets plan to let them learn and grow.

FANTASY PLAY

D.J. Moore, Panthers WR: No longer tasked with being the Panthers’ sole deep threat, Moore impressed in the short intermediate range of the field in the preseason finale. He’s going up against a young Jets secondary with a new quarterback in Sam Darnold. —Nick Klopsis

NUMBER, PLEASE

3: The Jets have won their last three Week 1 games with a rookie quarterback making his NFL debut (Sam Darnold, Geno Smith, Mark Sanchez). They’ve also won three straight opening-Week games with a first-time head coach. (Todd Bowles, Rex Ryan, Eric Mangini).