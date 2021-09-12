CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The beginning of the Robert Saleh and Zach Wilson era was All Carolina and Not nearly enough Jets.

Saleh has preached the Jets’ mantra would be All Gas and No Brake. But the first-time NFL head coach also said this young team would need time to grow, develop and jell. Saleh wasn’t kidding.

The Jets’ offensive line looked overmatched and had Wilson on the run from pass rushers from the very first series of the game. Wilson was sacked six times in the Jets’ 19-14 loss to their former quarterback Sam Darnold and the Carolina Panthers Sunday afternoon at Bank of America Field.

Wilson had a good showing despite being under pressure all game. The No. 2 pick out of BYU completed 20 of 37 passes for 258 yards, two touchdowns and a two-point conversion run. Wilson also threw one interception. Corey Davis caught five passes for 97 yards and two scores.

Darnold threw for 279 yards and a touchdown, and had a 5-yard touchdown run. Christian McCaffrey racked up 187 yards of total offense. Former Jet Robby Anderson caught a 57-yard touchdown pass from Darnold. It was Anderson’s only catch of the day.

The Jets’ offense did nothing for two-plus quarters. They trailed 16-0 before getting on the board late in the third quarter. Wilson, flushed from the pocket and rolling right, found Davis in the end zone for a 22-yard touchdown.

It was a great play by the young quarterback, but left tackle Mekhi Becton suffered a knee injury on the play. He had to be helped off the field and then was carted to the locker room.

When play resumed, the Jets went for the two-point conversation and got it with Wilson running it in to make it 16-8 with 1:25 remaining in the third quarter.

The Jets needed a stand from their defense, but the Panthers had an easy time getting into the red zone. They settled for a Ryan Santoso 29-yard field goal and 19-8 lead with 8:44 to go.

When the Jets got the ball back, Ty Johnson peeled off a 12-yard run on first down. But the Jets were a mess the next three plays. Davis dropped a pass. Wilson was chased from the pocket and threw it away. He was sacked on third down.

On the next series, Wilson led the Jets on an impressive drive, capped by a Davis 8-yard touchdown catch with 1:56 remaining. This time the Jets failed to convert the 2-point try as Wilson’s pass was deflected at the line of scrimmage.

After the Jets couldn’t recover the onside kick, McCaffrey ran for 18 yards on second down, and Darnold took three knees.