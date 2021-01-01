Jets-Patriots preview: Jets will try to close season with three straight wins

Sunday’s game

JETS (2-13) AT PATRIOTS (6-9)

METLIFE STADIUM, 1 p.m.

VITALS

Line: Patriots by 3; O/U 39.5

TV: Ch. 2 (Tom McCarthym Jay Feely)

Radio: ESPN-98.7-FM (Bob Wischusen, Marty Lyons); Sirius 108; XM 385

INJURY IMPACT

JETS: CBs Bless Austin (illness), Javelin Guidry (knee), WR Jeff Smith (Shoulder), questionable.

PATRIOTS: RB Damien Harris (ankle), G Shaq Mason (calf), C David Andrews (calf), out; CB J.C. Jackson (knee), S Devin McCourty (shoulder), WR Matthew Slater (knee), WR Donte Moncrief (thigh), LB Terez Hall (ankle), questionable.

IMPLICATIONS

The Jets are playing for nothing. They’ve locked up the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft. The Patriots are playing for draft position. They’re currently picking 14th. Life without Tom Brady has been rough. The Pats missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008 — when Brady suffered a season-ending injury in Week 1. They also have their first losing season since 2000 — when Brady was a rookie and attempted just three passes.

LAST LOOK?

Adam Gase likely is coaching his final game for the Jets. Sam Darnold might also be playing his last game as their quarterback. But that will be up to general manager Joe Douglas and Gase’s replacement. Safety Marcus Maye, leading tackler, linebacker Neville Hewitt, and wide receiver Breshad Perriman are some of the many Jets set to be free agents. Receiver Jamison Crowder and defensive end Henry Anderson are among the players whose salaries are not guaranteed for 2021.

QUOTABLE

"It would be big, especially after the way we started. It would show the kind of resiliency and determination of this team and how we continue to fight."

— Henry Anderson on possibly ending the season on a three-game winning streak.

NUMBER, PLEASE

59-100

The Jets’ regular-season record since beating New England in the 2010 AFC Divisional Round, which was the last time they were in the playoffs. The Patriots are 117-42 in that same time.