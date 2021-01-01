The quarterback came first and then the coach with the "brilliant offensive mind." Together, that union was supposed to not only unseat the Patriots as top dogs in the AFC East but lead the Jets to playoff greatness.

That blueprint never materialized. In fact, it failed miserably and almost historically, making it fitting that the possible last day of the Sam Darnold-Adam Gase union will be at New England on Sunday.

Gase likely won’t be back for a third season as a Jets coach. If he is, it will be a bigger upset than the Jets beating the Colts in Super Bowl III.

The Jets started 0-13 before winning their next two games. That won’t be enough to save Gase’s job. A win on Sunday won’t change that either. Gase might be coaching Darnold for the final time on Sunday.

"I’m not thinking that way," Gase said. "Focus on what I’m doing right now."

The Jets are 9-22 under Gase. Results aside, Darnold hasn’t taken the steps other quarterbacks have in Year 3, overall and in his draft class.

Buffalo’s Josh Allen has gotten better each year and is now one of the NFL’s top quarterbacks. He was being mentioned as an MVP candidate earlier this season. Allen has thrown 34 touchdown passes for the 12-win Bills, who are in the playoffs for the second straight year.

Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield definitely made improvements from last year. He has thrown 25 touchdown passes, and is one win from leading the Browns to their first playoff berth since 2002.

Darnold hasn’t thrown for more than 230 yards in a game this season. He has just eight touchdowns in 11 games. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has nine and he got injured in Week 5.

The reality is Darnold’s performance is not all on Gase. It’s an organizational failure. Still, Gase hasn’t done enough to warrant a return.

Darnold has been criticized for not elevating the players around him. There is some truth to that. But the Jets haven’t put the proper pieces around Darnold for him to take the leaps other quarterbacks have.

The offensive line is ever changing and never healthy. The Jets have no dynamic Pro Bowl-caliber receivers, and 37-year-old Frank Gore was their leading rusher this year.

"The only thing I would ask you is what quarterbacks are you talking about that haven’t had a good cast around him," Gase said.

The point is fair and it’s one of the reasons that Darnold has a chance at returning for a fourth season.

General manager Joe Douglas and whomever he chooses as coach will determine whether Darnold is someone to continue to build around or if he should be traded for more draft capital.

The Jets will pick No. 2 in the draft. Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence likely is going first to Jacksonville. If the Jets picked first, Darnold definitely would be playing his last game in green-and-white on Sunday. Picking second leaves Douglas with a wide-open field and a lot of options.

He could take quarterbacks Zach Wilson of BYU or Justin Fields of Ohio State second and trade Darnold. Another option would be to select Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell — Douglas loves O-linemen — to give Darnold more protection.

The Jets also could acquire more assets by trading down in the first round and selecting a quarterback there or a talented wide receiver such as Alabama’s DeVonta Smith or LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase and stick with Darnold.

All of this is yet to be determined. There’s a school of thought that with better coaching and a better supporting cast, Darnold could become the quarterback the Jets envisioned when he was selected with the No. 3 pick in 2018. He’s only 23.

The new coach might believe he can develop Darnold into that player. Or he might want to hand pick his quarterback.

Darnold reiterated this week that he wants to remain with the Jets, even after what he called the most challenging year of any he’s had playing sports.

"This has definitely been a tough season," he said. "I think everyone in the locker room can say that. We’re not used to losing as much as we did, especially in consecutive fashion as we did early in the year. It was tough on all of us."

Darnold has played well the last two games. He’s thrown for 382 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, leading the Jets to back-to-back wins.

He never has beaten the Patriots. But whether it’s his last game as a Jet or not, Darnold is focused only on ending this trying season with a three-game winning streak.

"It would be great to be able to get this last win in Foxborough," he said. "It would mean the world to me and all the guys in the locker room."

That locker room will look incredibly different next year with new players, new coaches and maybe a new quarterback.