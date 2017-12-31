TODAY'S PAPER
Jets fall to Patriots as Christian Hackenberg remains backup to ineffective Bryce Petty

In meaningless game, Jets stick with Petty for third straight outing, failing to get a look at second-year QB Hackenberg.

Jets quarterback Bryce Petty (9) scrambles under pressure

Jets quarterback Bryce Petty (9) scrambles under pressure from New England Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise, right, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. Photo Credit: AP / Charles Krupa

By Calvin Watkins calvin.watkins@newsday.com @calvinwatkins
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The only mystery regarding the Jets’ final game of the 2017 season was whether backup quarterback Christian Hackenberg was going to play against the Patriots.

Nope.

Bryce Petty started and finished the finale and was pretty much the same in the previous two starts: Ineffective.

The Jets (5-11) ended their season with a 26-6 loss to the Patriots on Sunday as Petty finished the game 19-for-36 for 232 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He was sacked four times.

The Jets’ offense went 0-12 on third down and in the last three games with Petty as the starter went 8-41. The previous three games, the Jets offense converted 21-47 third down plays. Overall, the Jets had 247 yards of total offense.

It was surprising Hackenberg didn’t play, not so much this season but in a meaningless game for the Jets. He warmed up with Petty to start the second half but for most of the afternoon, wore a heavy green coat.

Petty did have some moments such as a fourth quarter pass of 46-yards to ArDarius Stewart, his longest completion of the season and he landed a throw to Neal Sterling through two defenders in the second quarter.

For the most part, Petty overthrew his receivers, as he did to Elijah McGuire in the end zone and didn’t have the touch necessary in frigid Gillette Stadium.

Petty also didn’t get rid of the ball in his end zone when under pressure and was sacked for a safety. When Petty got to the sidelines with 6:04 left in the fourth quarter, Todd Bowles spoke with him briefly.

Bowles didn’t show much confidence in him earlier in the fourth quarter, with the Jets trailing 24-3. Bowles elected to attempt a field goal from the Patriots’ 17 instead of going for it on fourth-and-9. Chandler Catanzaro converted the 35-yarder with 10:28 left that made the score 24-6.

The Patriots (13-3) took control of the game by taking a 21-3 halftime lead as Dion Lewis scored two touchdowns, one rushing and receiving.

Tom Brady wasn’t his best, 18-for-37 for 190 yards and two touchdowns, but did enough to move the offense.

The Jets will miss the postseason for a seventh consecutive season and third consecutive season under Bowles.

Several Jets players said this week the team is closer to a playoff berth and complimented the organization for giving Bowles a two-year contract extension.

Watkins started covering the Cowboys in 2006 and after a three-year stint covering the Rockets for ESPN is now back on an NFL beat covering the Jets.

