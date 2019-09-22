OFFENSE

The Jets played their third-string quarterback against perhaps the best defensive coach of all time, and it went as you would expect. Luke Falk struggled all day long, but the offense’s execution was terrible. Falk threw for 98 yards, and the Jets totaled just 105 yards of offense. They averaged just 2.2 yards per play. They were 0-for-12 on third downs. All negative. They could have been more aggressive on third down. Adam Gase called draws on the first two third-and-longs — and there were plenty. He also called one backward pass that went nowhere. But the offensive line continues to be an issue. The Patriots had five sacks. Gase noted that they got to Falk on a three-man rush. There were no holes for Le’Veon Bell, who averaged 1.9 yards on 18 carries.

GRADE: F

DEFENSE

The unit got off to a rough and ugly start, allowing three touchdowns on the Patriots’ first three drives. And these were easy scores for New England. The first one was 88 yards on nine plays. On that series, tight end Ryan Izzo broke free for a 41-yard catch from Tom Brady. On the second drive, Phillip Dorsett scored on a 25-yard reception and there was no one near him. So there were holes and busted coverages throughout that first quarter. But the defense got better after that. It never really applied pressure on Brady — he wasn’t sacked once. But the defense gave up only one touchdown after that awful start. Jamal Adams recorded the first pick-6 of his career when the game was out of reach in the fourth quarter, against backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham.

GRADE: C-

SPECIAL TEAMS

They were responsible for the Jets’ first touchdown of the game. Arthur Maulet recovered a muffed punt in the end zone in the third quarter to make it 30-7. Punter Lachlan Edwards had a very busy day because of the offense’s ineptitude. Edwards punted 10 times. He averaged 46.4 yards, and booted three inside the 20. The Jets had no return yards from their special teams unit in the game. Kicker Sam Ficken converted his two extra points. There’s definite progress there with kicker No. 4.

GRADE: B+

COACHING

The Jets didn’t look prepared on defense at the start of the game, and looked overmatched and overwhelmed on offense for the entire game. This is a recurring theme. Injuries definitely have impacted how the Jets are playing. But Gase was hired because of his offensive acumen and creativity and the Jets are worse than last season. They have scored one offensive TD in three games. Gase deserves criticism for that.

GRADE: F