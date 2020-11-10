The Jets showed a national television audience watching Monday Night Football why they’re the only winless team in the NFL.

A game in which they led by 10 points midway through the fourth quarter ended with former Jet Nick Folk drilling a 51-yard field goal as time expired to give the Patriots a 30-27 victory at MetLife Stadium.

The Jets are 0-9 for the first time in franchise history.

This was an awful way for Adam Gase and the Jets to head into their bye week, especially after they finally looked like an NFL offense and team for three quarters.

Sam Darnold didn’t play because of a sore right shoulder, and the Jets lost left tackle Mekhi Becton in the first quarter with a chest injury. But they had their three starting receivers — Jamison Crowder, Breshad Perriman and Denzel Mims — for the first time all season, and they made an impact.

The offense looked totally different. Joe Flacco threw three touchdown passes but had a costly interception in the fourth quarter.

On the Patriots’ final drive, Cam Newton threw a 20-yard pass to Jakobi Meyers to the Jets’ 33. New England immediately called timeout with three seconds left, and Folk delivered the kick that ended the Patriots’ four-game losing streak.

It was a brutal defeat for the Jets, who had a passing touchdown for the first time in four games. They scored multiple offensive touchdowns for the first time since Week 1 and put up points in the second half for the first time in four games.

Perriman caught five passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns — the first two of his Jets career. Mims, in his third NFL game, had four catches for 62 yards, all in the first half. Crowder made two catches for 26 yards and a touchdown.

Newton threw for 274 yards and rushed for two touchdowns. Meyers caught 12 passes for 169 yards.

Things started going south for the Jets after they got a gift when Newton slipped and fell on a third-and-1 from the Jets’ 10-yard line in the fourth quarter. The Jets were up 27-17 at the time.

After the 4-yard loss, the Patriots (3-5) were lining up for a field goal. But the Jets were flagged for 12 men on the field, giving New England a first-and-goal from the 9.

But the Patriots were called for holding on second down, pushing them back 10 yards. They ended up with Folk kicking a 29-yard field goal with 6:04 left that cut the Jets’ lead to 27-20.

Then it was the offense’s turn to make a mistake.

On the first play of the ensuing possession, Flacco threw a deep pass intended for Mims that was picked off by J.C. Jackson at New England’s 28.

The Jets needed the defense to come up with a stop. They appeared to when Newton’s third-down pass fell incomplete, but Bless Austin was called for holding, extending another Patriots drive.

The Patriots made the Jets pay. Newton and Meyers connected on a 19-yard pass on third-and-20, and on fourth-and-1, Newton pushed forward for the first down. On the next play, Newton hit Damiere Byrd, who ran from one side of the field to the other for a 31-yard gain.

Three plays later, Newton scored on a 1-yard run. Folk’s extra point tied it with 1:57 left.

The Jets got the ball back but they went three-and-out. Flacco was sacked on second down.

That gave the Patriots the ball back with 47 seconds left, and Newton led them to the victory.

New England had no trouble getting seven on its first series. Newton scored on a 5-yard run. It was the Patriots’ first first-quarter touchdown of the season.

The Jets took a 10-7 lead five minutes into the second quarter when Flacco hit Perriman in stride for a 50-yard touchdown.

On the Jets’ next offensive series, Sergio Castillo kicked a 50-yard field goal for a 13-7 lead.

After Folk’s 45-yard field goal with 1:03 left, Flacco went to work. He drove the Jets down the field and connected with Crowder for a 20-yard touchdown.