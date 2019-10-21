TODAY'S PAPER
The Jets host the New England Patriots in a Monday Night Football matchup on Monday at MetLife Stadium.

New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell (26)
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman/Lee S. Weissman

New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell (26) during the first half of the New England Patriots at the New York Jets on October 21, 2019.

New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell (26)
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman/Lee S. Weissman

New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell (26) takes a hand off during the first half of the New England Patriots at the New York Jets on October 21, 2019.

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) loses
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman/Lee S. Weissman

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) loses a fumble during the first half of the New England Patriots at the New York Jets on October 21, 2019.

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman/Lee S. Weissman

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during the first half of the New England Patriots at the New York Jets on October 21, 2019.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) during
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman/Lee S. Weissman

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half of the New England Patriots at the New York Jets on October 21, 2019.

New York Jets inside linebacker C.J. Mosley (57)
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman/Lee S. Weissman

New York Jets inside linebacker C.J. Mosley (57) during the first half of the New England Patriots at the New York Jets on October 21, 2019.

Quinnen Williams #95 of the New York Jets
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Quinnen Williams #95 of the New York Jets defends during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Brandon Bolden #38 of the New England Patriots
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Brandon Bolden #38 of the New England Patriots is upended by Marcus Maye #20 of the New York Jets during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets looks on during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets looks on during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots throws a pass during the first quarter against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets throws a pass during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots throws a pass during the first quarter against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Sony Michel #26 of the New England Patriots
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Sony Michel #26 of the New England Patriots celebrates his touchdown during the first quarter against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Sony Michel #26 of the New England Patriots
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Sony Michel #26 of the New England Patriots runs in a touchdown during the first quarter against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Sony Michel #26 of the New England Patriots
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Sony Michel #26 of the New England Patriots runs in a touchdown during the first quarter against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Sony Michel #26 of the New England Patriots
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Sony Michel #26 of the New England Patriots runs in a touchdown during the first quarter against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

C.J. Mosley #57 of the New York Jets
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

C.J. Mosley #57 of the New York Jets looks on during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Devin McCourty #32 of the New England Patriots
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Devin McCourty #32 of the New England Patriots runs the ball after an interception during the first quarter against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots throws a pass during the first quarter against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Brandon Bolden #38 of the New England Patriots
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Brandon Bolden #38 of the New England Patriots is upended by Marcus Maye #20 of the New York Jets during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Quinnen Williams #95 of the New York Jets
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Quinnen Williams #95 of the New York Jets defends during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

C.J. Mosley #57 of the New York Jets
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

C.J. Mosley #57 of the New York Jets defends during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

