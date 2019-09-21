Sunday’s game

JETS AT PATRIOTS

(0-2) (2-0)

Gillette Stadium, 1 p.m.

VITALS

Line: Patriots by 22; O/U 43 1/2

TV: Ch. 2 (Kevin Harlan, Rich Gannon)

Radio: ESPN-98.7-FM (Bob Wischusen, Marty Lyons); Sirius 106; XM 386.

INJURY IMPACT

Jets: OLB Jordan Jenkins (calf) out; MLB C.J. Mosley (groin), DL Quinnen Williams (ankle) doubtful; DL Steve McLendon (hip), CB Brian Poole (groin), OGs Kelechi Osemele (knee), Brian Winters (shoulder), LT Kelvin Beachum (ankle) all questionable. Pats: RB James Develin (neck) out;. LB Shilique Calhoun (not injury related), T Marcus Cannon (shoulder), TE Ryan Izzo (calf), TE Matt LaCosse (ankle) all questionable.

FEATURE MATCHUPS

Patriots receivers vs. Jets DBs: Even without Antonio Brown Tom Brady has talented receivers to throw to. That’s difficult for most teams to stop, and especially for one that doesn’t have any Pro Bowl caliber cornerbacks.

Line play: The Jets O-line has been a big disappointment thus far, allowing eight sacks and 16 quarterback hits through two games. Luke Falk could be running for his life if his front line doesn’t raise its level of play.

Bill Belichick vs. Luke Falk: The old defensive genius will surely dial up some up some coverages and blitzes to try and rattle Falk in his first NFL start and first game in Foxboro.

QUOTABLE

“The last two weeks, I’m not trying to worry about it. We got New England. We have a great challenge in front of us this week, and I’m just worried about New England right now. We’re going to try to go 1-0 this week, understanding the challenge ahead of us. Those guys are one of the best dynasties to ever play the game. We have to go out there and play football and match their intensity on the road.” -- Le’Veon Bell on overcoming the early season struggles and trying to get the first win in a tough place to win:

INTANGIBLES

The Jets are three-touchdown underdogs so they probably will try to use nobody believes in us, let’s show the world narrative motivation. But they’re playing the Patriots, and Belichick loves beating up on his old team and they have some historic marks in their sights: They have allowed three points thus far and could become the first team since the 1937 Bears to hold their first three opponents without a touchdown. If the Jets score nine or fewer points, the Pats will set the record for fewest points allowed through the first three games in the Super Bowl era. Also, if they win by 27 points, they’ll become the first team since the Buffalo All-Americans in 1921 to outscore their opponents by 100 points over the first three games. The all-time record is 119 points by the Rock Island Independents in 1920. Not necessarily untouchable.

— AL IANNAZZONE