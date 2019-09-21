The Jets have only scored one offensive touchdown in eight quarters, are down to their No. 3 quarterback and are 21-point underdogs against the Patriots. But New England coach Bill Belichick sounded this week as if he was preparing to face the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game or Rams in the Super Bowl.

Belichick said the Jets are a handful, and the Patriots have their work cut out for them. Speaking of their skill players, Belichick said “they’re all problems” and that matching up with Adam Gase usually is difficult.

“It’s all a problem for us,” Belichick said.

Reality check. Through the first two games, the Patriots are playing as if they’re in another league than most teams. They’ve outscored their opponents, 76-3. The Jets, on the other hand, are a mess.

Sam Darnold has mono. Luke Falk, a practice squad quarterback until Darnold got sick, will start Sunday. The offensive line has not provided enough protection for quarterbacks or opened holes for Le’Veon Bell. He has gained 91 percent of his yards after contact, according to Pro Football Focus.

The defense is ravaged by injuries. Middle linebacker C.J. Mosley, outside linebacker Jordan Jenkins and rookie lineman Quinnen Williams are all expected to miss this game.

But just as Belichick is saying all the right things, the Jets are doing the same. They’re all preaching that they’re down but not out as they try to snap a six-game losing streak against the Patriots.

“I don’t sense a panic,” Bell said. “We have 14 more games left. We can win 14 games. I’m confident this team can win 14 games. We got to just put everything together.”

Gase split his four meetings against Belichick and the Patriots his last two seasons as the Dolphins coach. One Miami win was on a wild two-lateral last-second touchdown last season.

As bad luck and bad breaks are piling up – the Jets also lost receiver Quincy Enunwa for the season with a serious neck injury in Week 1 and backup quarterback Trevor Siemian to an ankle injury in Monday’s loss to Cleveland – Gase reflects on his first season in Miami. The Dolphins started 2016 lost three of their first four games, and went on to make the playoffs with a 10-6 mark.

“I keep thinking about my first year in Miami,” Gase said. “We were 1-4 and terrible. We rattled off six straight. The next thing we’re creating our own destiny. We got a lot of football left to play. It’s all about us getting better and sticking with our process.”

If there is a sliver lining, it’s the Jets have their Bye Week after New England. That should give Mosley and Williams time to return when the Jets play their next game, Oct. 6 against the Eagles. Gase and Darnold also said that’s the day they’ve circled for their starting quarterback to return. If Darnold only misses two games with mono, that would be a victory for the Jets, and likely their first of the year.

The Patriots have owned the Jets in the Tom Brady-Belichick era. Brady is 27-6 as a starter against the Jets. And although the Patriots decided to part ways with Antonio Brown just 11 days after signing him, they still are loaded. They won six Super Bowls without Brown and rid themselves of a distraction.

But Robby Anderson offered a different reason he believes the Jets have a chance in New England after losing by 93 points combined in his only three trips to Foxboro. He said the Jets haven’t checked out yet.

“We usually play them later on in the year, our hopes are down,” Anderson said. “We know we’re not going to the playoffs, so collectively, players on the team in the past they were already clocked out, you know what I’m saying?

“This year, it’s a little bit different. We’ve still got the whole year ahead of us, it’s earlier in the year, we’re a little more fresh. So I’m just itching to get that win.”