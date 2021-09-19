TODAY'S PAPER
Scenes from the Jets' Week 2 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 at MetLife Stadium.

Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets looks on after throwing his first interception against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sep. 19, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots is pressured in the first half by John Franklin-Myers #91 of the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sep. 19, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

J.C. Jackson #27 of the New England Patriots
Credit: Jim McIsaac

J.C. Jackson #27 of the New England Patriots intercepts a pass intended for Elijah Moore #8 of the New York Jets during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sep. 19, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Woody Johnson attends his teams game against the
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Woody Johnson attends his teams game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sep. 19, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Robert Kraft of the New England Patriots attends
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Robert Kraft of the New England Patriots attends his teams game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sep. 19, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Joe Namath attends a game between the New
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Joe Namath attends a game between the New York Jets and the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sep. 19, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Head coach Robert Saleh of the New York
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Head coach Robert Saleh of the New York Jets looks on before a game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sep. 19, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets warms up before a game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sep. 19, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets throws his first pass of the game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sep. 19, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets looks on after throwing his first interception against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sep. 19, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Zach Wilson #2 of the Jets looks on
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets looks on after throwing his second interception against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sep. 19, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots is pressured in the first half by John Franklin-Myers #91 of the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sep. 19, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Sheldon Rankins #98 of the New York Jets
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Sheldon Rankins #98 of the New York Jets sacks Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots in the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sep. 19, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Quincy Williams #56 of the New York Jets
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Quincy Williams #56 of the New York Jets tackles James White #28 of the New England Patriots during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sep. 19, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Michael Carter #32 of the New York Jets
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Michael Carter #32 of the New York Jets runs a reception in the first half against J.C. Jackson #27 of the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sep. 19, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

