The Jets fell to the New England Patriots, 30-14, in a Week 3 NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady prepares to throw a touchdown pass to Julian Edelman in the first half of an NFL game against the Jets on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, celebrates his touchdown pass to Julian Edelman, right, in the first half of an NFL game against the Jets on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass.

Jets quarterback Luke Falk passes against the Patriots in the first half of an NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass.

Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon hits the turf while trying to catch a pass in front of Jets cornerback Darryl Roberts during the first half of an NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass.

Jets head coach Adam Gase watches from the sideline in the second half of an NFL game against the Patriots on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches from the sideline in the second half of an NFL game against the Jets on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass.

Jets cornerback Brian Poole, behind, tackles Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman in the first half of an NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass.

Patriots running back Rex Burkhead, right, runs from Jets cornerback Darryl Roberts in the first half of an NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass.

Patriots safety Devin McCourty runs with the ball after intercepting a pass against the Jets in the second half of an NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass.

Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty, top, tries to break up a pass to Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder in the first half of an NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass.

Jets running back Le'Veon Bell, right, tries to break free from the grasp of Patriots safety Patrick Chung in the first half of an NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass.

Jets quarterback Luke Falk tries to pass while he is dragged down by Patriots defensive end Michael Bennett, left, in the first half of an NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass.

Patriots running back Rex Burkhead carries the ball for a touchdown in front of Jets linebacker Neville Hewitt in the second half of an NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass.

Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley, rear, and Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy, front, tackle Jets running back Le'Veon Bell in the first half of an NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass.

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, right, tries to escape the grasp of Jets safety Jamal Adams in the first half of an NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass.

Jets cornerback Darryl Roberts, left, tackles Patriots wide receiver Phillip Dorsett in the first half of an NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass.

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman winds up to spike the ball after catching a touchdown pass against the Jets in the first half of an NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass.

Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins, rear, sacks New York Jets quarterback Luke Falk in the first half of an NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass.

Patriots wide receiver Gunner Olszewski tries to elude Jets linebacker Harvey Langi in the first half of an NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass.

Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon catches a pass against tight defense by Jets cornerback Darryl Roberts in the second half of an NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass.

Jets quarterback Luke Falk drops back to pass against the Patriots in the first half of an NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass.

Patriots wide receiver Phillip Dorsett runs into the end zone for the touchdown after catching a pass in the first half of an NFL game against the Jets on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass.

Jets quarterback Luke Falk passes against the Patriots in the first half of an NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass.

Patriots running back Sony Michel, center, runs for a touchdown against the Jets in the first half of an NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady passes under pressure from New York Jets nose tackle Steve McLendon in the first half of an NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass.

Patriots wide receiver Phillip Dorsett, foreground, catches a pass in front of Jets cornerback Nate Hairston and runs it in for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass.

Jets safety Jamal Adams celebrates after he intercepted a pass for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL game against the Patriots on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass.

Jets quarterback Luke Falk, left, and Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speak at midfield after an NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass.

Jets cornerback Arthur Maulet celebrates after he recovered a fumble for a touchdown against the Patriots in the second half of an NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass.

Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham, left, looks for a receiver past Jets defensive tackle Steve McLendon in the second half of an NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass.

Jets running back Le'Veon Bell watches from the sideline near the end of the second half of an NFL game against the Patriots on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass.