MONDAY NIGHT: PATRIOTS (6-0) at JETS (1-4)

MetLife Stadium, 8:15 p.m.

VITALS

Line: Patriots by 9 1/2; O/U 43 1/2

TV: Ch. 11, ESPN (Joe Tessitore, Booger McFarland)

Radio: ESPN (98.7) (Bob Wischusen, Marty Lyons); Westwood One (Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner) Sirius 83; XM 226

INJURY IMPACT

Jets: Albert McClellan (concussion) out; Kelvin Beachum (ankle), Chris Herndon (hamstring), Trenton Cannon (foot, ankle), Kelechi Osemele (shoulder), Neville Hewitt (neck, knee) are doubtful; C.J. Mosley (groin), Ryan Kalil (shoulder), Alex Lewis (neck), Steve McLendon (hamstring), Daryl Roberts (ankle), Demaryius Thomas (hamstring) and Brian Winters (shoulder, knee) are questionable.

Patriots: Josh Gordon (knee, ankle), Matt LaCosse (knee), Ryan Izzo (concussion), Rex Burkhead (foot), are out; Patrick Chung (heel, chest), Phillip Dorsett (hamstring) and Julian Edelman (chest) are questionable.

FEATURE MATCHUPS

Jets QB Sam Darnold vs. Bill Belichick’s defense: This is only Darnold’s second time facing a Belichick defense, which is known to make life difficult for young quarterbacks. Adam Gase said the Pats are good at “putting the quarterback in doubt on what to do.” Darnold has to rise above that.

Jets WR Robby Anderson vs. Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore: Anderson finally got involved in the offense last week, and had the big 92-yard TD. But now Anderson faces one of the NFL’s top corners, who has helped hold him to nine catches for 59 yards over the last four meetings.

QUOTABLE

WR Jamison Crowder on facing the Patriots, who beat the Jets last month, 30-14: “They’re always going to be a challenge. They’re defending Super Bowl champs. We played them a couple of weeks ago and it didn’t go so well. With Sam coming back, it just kind of helps with the confidence across the board. We got to go out there and execute and play and compete.”

INTANGIBLES

Darnold’s return has given the Jets a lift that they hope is sustainable and given Gase the confidence to open the playbook more, which he’ll need to to get the Patriots’ defense off balance. The Jets hope Mosley’s return provides a similar boost.

LOOKING UP

The Jets’ schedule lightens up a lot after this game. Seven of their remaining 10 games are against teams with losing records, including three against winless teams.