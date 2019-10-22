Grading the Jets: F-minus for offense

OFFENSE: What offense? The first four series resulted in three Sam Darnold turnovers and one three-and-out. Darnold ended up with five turnovers in what was his worst NFL game. He had a quarterback rating of 3.6. The Patriots are the No. 1 defense in the league, but still. Darnold looked overwhelmed and the offensive line was overmatched. Darnold was under pressure for much of the night. Many times the rusher came in untouched. It was a dismal performance all the way around for the offense. They totaled 154 yards and were shut out at home.

GRADE: F-

DEFENSE: The return of C.J. Mosley didn’t have the impact the Jets were hoping it would. The defense put up very little resistance against Tom Brady and the Patriots. They scored on their first four possessions — three touchdowns and a field goal — and led 24-0 with 9:18 left in the first half. The offense didn’t help the defense. But New England opened the game with a demoralizing 16-play, 78-yard drive that took 8:47. The defense didn’t come ready to play. Brady faced very little pressure. He had all the time in the world to let plays develop.

GRADE: D-

SPECIAL TEAMS: They had a 15-yard penalty for an illegal blind-side block the first time the Jets were kicked to and Braxton Berrios fumbled a fair catch late in the game for the final indignity in a six-turnover game by Gang Green. Lachlan Edwards had a 63-yard punt and two of his five forced the Patriots to start their possession inside the 20. Ty Montgomery returned three kickoffs for 67 yards total.

GRADE: D

COACHING: Adam Gase’s team looked totally unprepared to face Bill Belichick’s group. The offense was more inept than when these two teams met in Foxborough last month — and Luke Falk was the quarterback. There were no in-game adjustments to stop the Patriots from putting pressure on Darnold. Gase is supposed to be an offensive coach. The Jets' offense scored zero points in two games against the Patriots.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

GRADE: F