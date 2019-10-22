Jets Q&A: Was a quarterback change contemplated? 

Did Adam Gase consider taking Sam Darnold out of Monday night's 33-0 loss to the Patriots?

Yes, he did. Gase said he “kept debating it.” But he decided to let Darnold finish the game despite his five turnovers.

“I just kept thinking we’d get a drive going and build off of that,” Gase said. “It just never happened.”

Long after the game, Gase spent some time talking with Darnold at his locker. They probably will have many more conversations this week to make sure Darnold has moved on from this and is ready to play next week.

Darnold hurt a toe and limped off, but Gase said he had it re-taped before re-entering the game.

How did C.J. Mosley come out of his first game in more than a month after returning from a groin injury?

He said he felt it “a little bit” and “played through it.” Mosley said the real test is how he feels on Tuesday.

Mosley wasn’t moving as well as he usually does. The Jets pulled him out of the game because it was a blowout and they didn’t want to risk aggravating the injury.

“If I would have aggravated it, I probably wouldn’t have played,” Mosley said. “I aggravated it the first game and I couldn’t finish. The positive note is I did finish until the coaches took me out.”

Will there be more changes on the offensive line?

The Jets need to get healthy up front, but the line continues to be a mess and isn’t picking up blitzes.

Darnold was rushed all night, and what’s concerning is that Gase said the Patriots weren’t disguising their blitzes.

“They’re telling you what they’re doing,” he said.

That’s a problem if the Jets know what’s coming and can’t stop it.

“We didn’t pick anything up right,” Gase said. “We screwed up on some of the MIKE [middle linebacker] points. We didn’t honor some of the MIKE points. They got there a little quicker than we got rid of the ball. We just didn’t do anything right.”

Does that mean someone is in danger of losing his job?

Offensive line coach Frank Pollack is the first person to come to mind, but Gase said he’s not thinking of making any changes at this point.

“No,” he said. “What week are in?”