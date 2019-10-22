Sam Darnold and the Jets were not ready for their prime-time matchup with the Patriots.

Darnold looked rattled from the first time he touched the ball, and he admitted as much. He was miked for the ESPN broadcast and was caught on the sideline saying he’s “seeing ghosts.”

That’s never something you want to hear from your quarterback. Certainly not against the reigning Super Bowl champs and the NFL’s best defense.

Darnold had the worst night of his career. The second-year quarterback threw four interceptions and lost a fumble in a 33-0 loss to the Patriots at MetLife Stadium on Monday night.

“He probably was feeling like guys were coming free when they might not have been,” coach Adam Gase said of Darnold’s “ghosts’’ comment.

Gase’s group did not look prepared. The humiliating performance dropped the Jets to 1-5. The Patriots are 7-0.

“That was brutal,” Gase said. “We couldn’t do anything right.”

The Jets came into this game confident, believing that they had turned the corner with Darnold coming off a victory over the Cowboys last week and with inside linebacker C.J. Mosley playing his first game in more than a month.

They talked about this being a must-win and a playoff-type game. Le’Veon Bell said they had a chance “to shock the world.” They did open some eyes, but only because their offensive woes this season hit a new low.

Darnold and the offense regressed. In addition to his five turnovers, the Jets yielded a safety when Ryan Kalil’s snap sailed over the quarterback’s head and into the end zone. Darnold batted it out of bounds.

Darnold completed 11 of 32 passes for 86 yards. He had a passer rating of 3.7.

He was a totally different quarterback from a week ago in the victory over the Cowboys, when he led four scoring drives in his first game back after missing three games with mononucleosis. On Monday night, he turned over the ball on three of the Jets’ first four possessions.

Tom Brady was 31-for-45 for 249 yards and a touchdown. Sony Michel scored three TDs.

Mosley didn’t have the impact the Jets were hoping for against New England. The Jets’ defense wasn’t as dismal as the offense, but the Patriots scored three touchdowns and a field goal in the first 20:42 of the game.

Brady marched New England down the field on the opening drive, eating up nearly nine minutes. He faced no pressure on the 16-play, 78-yard drive, which ended with Michel scoring untouched on a 3-yard run.

A penalty on the ensuing kickoff pinned the Jets back deep in their territory. Darnold was under pressure on the second play and got rid of it quickly, and the ball was badly thrown and picked off by Jason McCourty.

The Patriots took over at the Jets’ 12 and got a field goal.

After a three-and-out by the Jets that featured DeMaryius Thomas’ drop of a pass that would have produced a first down, Brady led New England down the field again. He hit Phillip Dorsett for a 27-yard touchdown that put the Jets in a 17-0 hole with nine seconds left in the half.

The Jets recorded their first first down early in the second quarter on a 19-yard run by Bell, his longest of the season. On the next play, Darnold was sacked by John Simon and lost the ball. Kyle Van Noy recovered it in Jets’ territory and the Patriots turned it into a 1-yard touchdown run by Michel.

The Jets actually moved the ball on their next series — with the help of three New England penalties for 39 yards. But on third-and-10 from the Patriots’ 19, Darnold made another bad read and throw. Instead of the Jets getting points, he was intercepted at the 1 when he overthrew Thomas. Darnold ended the first half 6-for-13 for 34 yards.

The Jets got the ball to start the second half, and Darnold completed his first two pass attempts. Then he made another bad throw under pressure with safety Devin McCourty charging untouched from the left side. Darnold’s pass intended for Robby Anderson was intercepted by Stephon Gilmore.

There was more.

The Jets started their next series at their 3. A bad snap by Kalil, who hurt his elbow earlier in the game, resulted in a safety.

Darnold wasn’t done giving the ball back to the Patriots, though. On the next series, another pass intended for Thomas was intercepted by Terrence Brooks in the end zone.

“Just one bad play after another,” Gase said. “We couldn’t get out of our own way.”